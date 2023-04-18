WyHy to Host Ribbon Cutting Friday

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater FCU is pleased to announce its official transition to WyHy Federal Credit Union. To celebrate this exciting event, a ribbon cutting ceremony will be hosted on April 21st, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the branch located at 2611 Foothill Blvd, Rock Springs, WY 82901.

The event is open to the public, and members and the community are invited to come and celebrate. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the staff and learn more about the benefits of joining the WyHy Credit Union.

“WyHy Federal Credit Union has been serving communities for almost 70 years, and we are proud to join their network of credit unions,” WyHy’s press release stated. “This transition to WyHy will provide our members with access to a broader range of financial products and services, as well as expanded locations across Wyoming.”