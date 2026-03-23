Wylie Announces Bid for 3rd Term in Wyoming House

ROCK SPRINGS — Rep. Cody Wylie, R-Rock Springs, is running for re-election in House District 39.

Wylie is finishing his second term in the Wyoming House this year.

“Since day one, I’ve worked to bring common sense to Cheyenne, not chaos,” Wylie said. “My focus has always been on practical solutions that strengthen Wyoming’s communities, economy, and way of life.”

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Wylie’s accomplishments as a member of the Wyoming House include supporting litigation involving the Bureau of Land Management’s Rock Springs Resource Management Plan, helping secure funding for the new Rock Springs High School, reductions in workers’ compensation premiums that Wylie says helps keep Wyoming businesses competitive with other states, and helping secure $15 million in funding following the fatal crashes and fire in the Interstate 80 tunnel outside of Green River.

“When challenges arise, Wyomingites come together and I’ll always make sure the state stands with Sweetwater County,” he said.

Wylie said he also worked to defend Wyoming’s quality of life and pushed back against funding cuts made only to cut spending. He said Wyoming is one of the least-taxed states in the U.S. because of the state’s work in responsible planning and decision making.

“Real conservatism is stewardship taking care of our people and our resources,” he said. “We don’t leave our elderly, our kids, or hardworking families behind.”

During the past legislative session, Wylie said he led the Wyoming Energy Dominance Fund bill through the Wyoming House, which he calls a critical step in ensuring Wyoming projects can move forward when Washington D.C. uses them as leverage.

Wyoming’s Primary Election takes place Aug. 18.

“I humbly ask for your vote and your continued trust. I will remain steadfast in fighting for the people of Sweetwater County and the great state of Wyoming,” Wylie said.