WyoGives Statewide Day of Giving Set for July 15

SWEETWATER COUNTY — WyoGives, Wyoming’s statewide 24-hour online day of giving, begins at midnight Wednesday, July 15, and runs until 11:59 p.m. that day.

How It Works

Donations are made online through wyogives.org anytime during the 24-hour window. Donors can search for organizations by name, cause or location, and can give to more than one organization here.

Donations can be made by credit or debit card, bank transfer, or mobile wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Pay or Microsoft Pay. Offline donations by check or cash also count toward an organization’s total, as long as they are reported by July 31.

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Sweetwater County nonprofits participating this year include:

Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County

Food Bank of Sweetwater County

Gary’s Foundation

Hospice of Sweetwater County

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Foundation

Ray Lovato Recycling Center

Rock Springs Young at Heart

Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center

Sweetwater Family Resource Center

United Way of Southwest Wyoming

Western Wyoming College Foundation

WyoGives also awards prizes to participating organizations throughout the day. The First Prize of the Day goes to the first organization to receive an online donation, earning $500. A 307 Prize awards $307 each to the first three organizations to receive donations at 3:07 a.m. and 3:07 p.m. For the full list of prizes, visit wyogives.org/prizes.

This marks the seventh year for the event, hosted by the Wyoming Nonprofit Network. More than 500 nonprofits across the state have registered to participate this year, spanning more than 30 causes, including education, health, housing, food security, the arts and conservation.

Participation has grown steadily since the event’s 2020 launch. That first year, 130 organizations raised $571,000. By 2025, participation had grown to 432 organizations, and the event raised $5,758,051 through 19,488 donations from 9,840 donors, an average gift of $295. All 23 Wyoming counties were represented last year. Since 2020, WyoGives has raised more than $20 million for nonprofits statewide.