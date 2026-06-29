Wyoming 530 Work Completion Delayed Due to Weather

Wyoming 530 Work Completion Delayed Due to Weather

Work continues on Wyoming 530 following a series of weather-related delays. WYDOT image.

GREEN RIVER — Work on Wyoming Highway 530 continues after the Wyoming Department of Transportation originally stated it would conclude last week.

WYDOT said crews from Lewis and Lewis, Inc. are paving sections of the highway in Green River after weather delays pushed the anticipated completion date to this week.

“We are working to finish paving by this Wednesday, weather permitting,” WYDOT resident engineer Brad McCullough said.

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WYDOT said motorists can expect to see lane reductions and reduced speed limits in the work area. The work is part of a district-wide patching project taking place in Lincoln and Sweetwater Counties that are expected to be completed by Oct. 31.

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