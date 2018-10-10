Wyoming Academic Challenge Kicks Off at Western Wyoming Community College

ROCK SPRINGS — Students gathered at Western Wyoming Community College on October 6th for the Wyoming Academic Challenge.

The first event in a series for the 2018-2019 school year, the contests are designed to provide Wyoming high schools with a regular season of academic competition

ending with a state tournament.

Scholarships, team trophies or plaques, and medals were awarded for each contest.

Certificates are given for all-state recognition to the top 15 individuals, as selected by the coaches, and plaques/trophies are given to the six all-stars who are selected as Team Wyoming to represent the state in an all-star match with Montana in June of each year.

The Wyoming community colleges host the contests from October to April of each school

year.

Student teams have four members from their respective high school and additional

members for substitutes, but only four individual awards are given to the placing teams. Schools can have more than one team.

Awards are given to the top three schools as well as the top small school (250 or less

enrollment) at each competition. To compete in the state tournament, each high school must qualify at one of the regional contests.

This year, there were nine teams present from five different schools across Wyoming. Riverside 1 (Basin) took first overall and first in the small school category. Cheyenne East 1 took second place and Pine Bluffs 1 finished third.

Western Wyoming Community College’s Student Learning Office not only hosted the event, but faculty and staff members volunteered to help as readers, timekeepers and scorers.

Christine Garbett, Division Chair Humanities; Nova Hinman, Visiting Assistant Professor of Psychology; Clifford Wittstruck, Dean of Academics; Katey Ellis, Instructor of Mathematics; Therese Yerkovich, Executive Assistant to VP for Student Learning; and Bill Weeks, a community member; offered their help. Cathy Ebert, Faculty Office Assistant, Student-Learning is the organizer of the Academic Challenge at Western.

The Wyoming Academic Challenge is a great opportunity for Wyoming’s future leaders. For

more information visit www.wyomingacademicchallenge.com, or contact Cathy Ebert at

cebert@westernwyoming.edu.