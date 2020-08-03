Wyoming Adds 110 COVID-19 Positive Cases, 83 Recoveries Over Weekend

CHEYENNE — Since Friday, Wyoming has added more than 100 COVID-19 Coronavirus positive cases to the state’s total, which is approaching 2,400. The state has also seen an increase of about 25 more active cases over the weekend.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health’s (WDH) August 3 report, 84,594 COVID-19 tests have been completed. Of those tests, 96.9 percent have been negative, while 3.1 percent were positive.

The state currently has 2,364 COVID-19 positive cases with 1,835 positive case recoveries for a total of 529 active cases, 484 probable cases with 374 probable recoveries and 27 deaths. Active cases are determined by subtracting the amount of recovered cases from the number of total cases.

Since Friday, the state has seen an increase of 110 COVID-19 cases with 83 positive case recoveries and 27 active cases, 12 probable cases, three probable case recoveries and one death.

The latest death was reported August 3 when a Fremont County woman, who was hospitalized, died from COVID-19 complications. This is Fremont County’s 11th Coronavirus-related death.

Since last Monday, July 27, the state has seen an increase of 292 COVID-19 cases, with 267 positive case recoveries and 25 active cases, 36 probable cases and 27 probable case recoveries and two deaths.

Sweetwater County

For Sweetwater County, the WDH’s report shows there are 236 positive cases with 209 recoveries and 27 active cases, 14 probable cases and two deaths. So far, the county has completed 6,693 tests.

Since Friday, the County has seen an increase of 10 COVID-19 positive cases, one positive case recovery, and nine active cases, while probable cases and deaths remained the same.

Over the span of one week, Sweetwater has seen an increase of 28 COVID-19 cases, 35 positive case recoveries, and one probable case, while deaths remained the same and active cases decreased by seven.