Wyoming Adds 116 More COVID-19 Positive Cases in Last 5 Days

CHEYENNE — In the past five days, Wyoming has seen an increase of more than 115 confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus positive cases and 60 positive case recoveries.

The Wyoming Department of Health’s (WDH) July 3 report shows, Wyoming has completed 49,064 tests. The state currently has 1,267 positive cases with 903 positive case recoveries, 315 probable cases with 251 probable case recoveries and 20 deaths.

Since Monday, the state has seen an increase of 116 confirmed positive cases with 60 positive case recoveries, 16 probable cases with 24 probable recoveries, however deaths remained the same at 20.

According to stats from the WDH, in the past two weeks Wyoming has seen an increase of 340 positive cases with 210 positive case recoveries, 69 probable cases with 55 probable case recoveries.

Sweetwater County also saw an increase this week of 13 positive COVID-19 cases, but this was not as high as last week when it saw 25 cases in five days. The WDH’s dashboard is reporting Sweetwater County has completed 3,726 tests, with 91 confirmed cases, nine probable cases and 45 recoveries.

One county that has seen a huge increase in its numbers in the past two weeks is Park County. The WDH’s June 19 report shows Park County had 9 positive cases and zero probable. Today’s report shows Park County at 54 positive cases and seven probable.

With the recent spike in cases, Sweetwater County Public Health Director Kim Lionberger once again encouraged residents to wear face coverings and practice the six feet social distancing requirements.

Lionberger wasn’t the only person telling residents to wear masks. During a press conference, Governor Mark Gordon told Wyomingites if they want to see the state lift the public health orders and move forward they should wear masks.

He extended the current public health orders until July 15.