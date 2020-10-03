Wyoming Adds 392 More COVID-19 Cases, 300 Plus Recoveries This Week

CHEYENNE — Since Monday, Wyoming added 392 COVID-19 Coronavirus cases and 316 positive case recoveries, while active cases increased by 76.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), the October 2 report shows the state currently has 5,289 COVID-19 positive cases with 4,224 positive case recoveries for a total of 1,065 active cases, 925 probable cases with 765 probable recoveries and 53 deaths. So far, the state has completed 167,371 tests.

Also since Monday, the state saw an increase of 68 probable cases, 60 probable case recoveries and three deaths.

Three more COVID-19-related deaths were reported by the WDH on Thursday when three more adult men died from the virus, two were from Natrona County and one was from Campbell County.

Sweetwater County

The WDH’s report shows Sweetwater County currently has 326 positive cases with 312 recoveries, 14 active cases, 19 probable cases, and two deaths. So far, the county has completed 12,084 tests.

Since Monday, the county has seen an increase of 11 COVID-19 positive cases, seven positive case recoveries, four active cases, while probable cases and deaths remained the same.

Sweetwater County School District No. 2 saw its second COVID-19 positive case on Thursday, October 1, when a student at Truman Elementary School tested positive for the virus. As a result of the positive test, the student who tested positive, along with three other students were quarantined.

District No. 2 quickly saw another case on Friday, when it was notified a Green River High School (GRHS) student athlete tested positive for the virus. As a result of this positive test, the entire 20-member GRHS cross country team has been quarantined.

Sublette County

Sublette County currently has 121 COVID-19 cases, 31 active cases, 89 recovered cases and one death.

Sublette County Public Health (SCPH) reports there are 86 people in isolation or quarantine in the Big Piney, Boulder, Cora, Daniel, and Pinedale areas.

Between September 14-28, Sublette County has seen a 66 percent increase in new cases, an 82 percent increase in the percentage of cases attributed to community spread and a whopping 159 percent increase in percent of all tests with a new positive result in the previous two weeks.

This graph shows how COVID-19 has impacted Sublette County from September 14-28.



