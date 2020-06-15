Wyoming Adds 45 COVID-19 Positive Cases Over Weekend: Uinta County Has 21

CHEYENNE — Over the weekend, Wyoming saw an increase of 45 COVID-19 Coronavirus positive cases. Of the 45 new cases, 21 were in Uinta County.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health’s (WDH) June 15 report, the state has 856 positive cases with 646 positive case recoveries, 223 probable cases with 192 probable recoveries and 18 deaths.

In addition to the increase in positive cases, the state saw an increase of 24 positive case recoveries, while the number of probable case recoveries and deaths remained the same.

While other counties have remained somewhat stable, Uinta County has continued to see an increase in COVID-19 cases recently. A week ago, Uinta County had 22 positive cases and three probable, according to the WDH, the county currently has 77 positive cases and 11 probable.

Uinta County now has the third highest amount of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in the state following Fremont County with 276 positive cases and 32 probable and Laramie County with 129 positive cases and 67 probable. Two other counties, Teton and Natrona, also have positive case numbers in the 70s. Teton has 74 positive cases, while Natrona has 73.

Sweetwater County

According to the Sweetwater County Board of Health, Sweetwater County has 32 confirmed positive case, which is an increase of seven over a week’s time.

Ten of these cases are active, while 22 patients have now fully recovered. To date, three patients have been hospitalized, each treated and released. The third hospitalized patient was released a few days ago.

As of Thursday, June 11, there have been a total of 2,246 tests performed for COVID-19 in Sweetwater County,