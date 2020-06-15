Wyoming Adds 45 COVID-19 Positive Cases Over Weekend: Uinta County Has 21

CHEYENNE — Over the weekend, Wyoming saw an increase of 45 COVID-19 Coronavirus positive cases. Of the 45 new cases, 21 were in Uinta County.
According to the Wyoming Department of Health’s (WDH) June 15 report, the state has 856 positive cases with 646 positive case recoveries, 223 probable cases with 192 probable recoveries and 18 deaths.
In addition to the increase in positive cases, the state saw an increase of 24 positive case recoveries, while the number of probable case recoveries and deaths remained the same.
While other counties have remained somewhat stable, Uinta County has continued to see an increase in COVID-19 cases recently. A week ago, Uinta County had 22 positive cases and three probable, according to the WDH, the county currently has 77 positive cases and 11 probable.
Uinta County now has the third highest amount of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in the state following Fremont County with 276 positive cases and 32 probable and Laramie County with 129 positive cases and 67 probable. Two other counties, Teton and Natrona, also have positive case numbers in the 70s. Teton has 74 positive cases, while Natrona has 73.
Sweetwater County
According to the Sweetwater County Board of Health, Sweetwater County has 32 confirmed positive case, which is an increase of seven over a week’s time.
Ten of these cases are active, while 22 patients have now fully recovered. To date, three patients have been hospitalized, each treated and released. The third hospitalized patient was released a few days ago.
As of Thursday, June 11, there have been a total of 2,246 tests performed for COVID-19 in Sweetwater County,
THE LATEST COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS NEWS & INFO FROM THE WYOMING DEPT. OF HEALTH
What to do if you feel sick: If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and are showing symptoms, please call your primary care provider or seek medical attention.
Please follow these tips to slow the spread of this virus:
- Social Distancing – Stay 6 feet apart from others and
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds regularly. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue if you sneeze or cough and then throw the tissue away. If a tissue isn’t available, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched areas. For example: door knobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, tables, keyboards, phones, toilets, faucets and sinks.
- Avoid touching your mouth, eyes and nose with unwashed hands.
For current news, updates, closures and resources, please visit our COVID-19 Coronavirus page here.