Wyoming Adds 85 More Positive COVID-19 Case Recoveries Since Friday

CHEYENNE — Since Friday, Wyoming has seen an increase of 68 COVID-19 Coronavirus cases, however, it also saw 85 positive case recoveries during that same time frame and active cases also decreased.
Over the weekend, the state saw an increase of 68 COVID-19 cases with 85 positive case recoveries, 11 probable cases, and 10 probable recoveries, while active cases decreased by 17 and deaths remained the same.
According to the Wyoming Department of Health’s August 31 report, the state currently has 3,264 COVID-19 positive cases with 2,693 positive case recoveries for a total of 571 active cases, 578 probable cases with 488 probable recoveries and 37 deaths.
The WDH’s report shows the state has completed 114,436 tests so far. Of these tests, 97.1 percent have been negative, while 2.9 percent have been positive.
In one week, the state saw an increase of 196 COVID-19 positive cases, with 219 positive case recoveries, 43 probable cases, and 35 probable case recoveries, while active cases decreased by 23, and deaths remained the same.
Sweetwater County
The WDH’s report shows Sweetwater County currently has 284 positive cases with 272 recoveries and 12 active cases, 18 probable cases and two deaths. So far, the county has completed 8,045 tests.
Since Friday, the county has seen an increase of six COVID-19 positive cases, one active case, five positive case recoveries, while probable cases and deaths remained the same.
THE LATEST COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS NEWS & INFO FROM THE WYOMING DEPT. OF HEALTH
What to do if you feel sick: If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and are showing symptoms, please call your primary care provider or seek medical attention.
Please follow these tips to slow the spread of this virus:
- Social Distancing – Stay 6 feet apart from others and
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds regularly. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue if you sneeze or cough and then throw the tissue away. If a tissue isn’t available, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched areas. For example: door knobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, tables, keyboards, phones, toilets, faucets and sinks.
- Avoid touching your mouth, eyes and nose with unwashed hands.
For current news, updates, closures and resources, please visit our COVID-19 Coronavirus page here.