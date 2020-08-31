Wyoming Adds 85 More Positive COVID-19 Case Recoveries Since Friday

CHEYENNE — Since Friday, Wyoming has seen an increase of 68 COVID-19 Coronavirus cases, however, it also saw 85 positive case recoveries during that same time frame and active cases also decreased.

Over the weekend, the state saw an increase of 68 COVID-19 cases with 85 positive case recoveries, 11 probable cases, and 10 probable recoveries, while active cases decreased by 17 and deaths remained the same.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health’s August 31 report, the state currently has 3,264 COVID-19 positive cases with 2,693 positive case recoveries for a total of 571 active cases, 578 probable cases with 488 probable recoveries and 37 deaths.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The WDH’s report shows the state has completed 114,436 tests so far. Of these tests, 97.1 percent have been negative, while 2.9 percent have been positive.

In one week, the state saw an increase of 196 COVID-19 positive cases, with 219 positive case recoveries, 43 probable cases, and 35 probable case recoveries, while active cases decreased by 23, and deaths remained the same.



Sweetwater County

The WDH’s report shows Sweetwater County currently has 284 positive cases with 272 recoveries and 12 active cases, 18 probable cases and two deaths. So far, the county has completed 8,045 tests.

Since Friday, the county has seen an increase of six COVID-19 positive cases, one active case, five positive case recoveries, while probable cases and deaths remained the same.