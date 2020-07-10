Wyoming Adds 96 More COVID-19 Positive Cases, 79 Positive Case Recoveries in Last 5 Days

CHEYENNE — Wyoming saw an increase in positive COVID-19 Coronavirus cases over the past five days. Three counties, including Sweetwater County, reported 15 additional cases during that time.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health’s July 10 report, Wyoming has completed 55,991 COVID-19 tests. The state currently has 1,445 positive cases with 1,053 recoveries, 345 probable cases with 274 recoveries, and 21 deaths.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Since Monday, the state has seen 96 more positive cases with 79 additional recoveries, 19 more probable cases with 14 additional recoveries and one additional death.

The latest death was a Laramie County man, who was previously identified as a laboratory confirmed COVID-19 positive patient, did not have any apparent health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

A new feature has been added to the WDH’s website and it now shows all counties in table form so residents can easily see which counties have the highest amount of COVID-19 cases, how many have the lowest, and how many more cases per day each county is reporting.

Three counties, Sweetwater, Laramie and Park added 15 more positive cases in the past five days, while Uinta County added 10. The rest of the counties either remained stable or had less than 10 cases.

The WDH’s July 10 stats show Sweetwater County has 118 positive cases, 10 probable cases, and 87 recoveries.

Sweetwater County Update

Sweetwater County Public Health Officer Dr. Jean Stachon said an elderly male was hospitalized this week and the county has seen more cases than what the WDH reported earlier today. Stachon said the County currently has 124 positive cases as of July 10.

According to Stachon, in one week the county has seen about 30 more cases and she wanted to remind residents to continue social distancing and wearing face coverings even while attending events being hosted.

“We just tend to get complacent,” Stachon said.