Wyoming Advances to Weststar Don Haskins Championship After Defeating South Dakota State 78-65

EL PASO — The Wyoming Cowboys defeated South Dakota State last night 78-65 and faces UTEP tonight for the Weststar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational Championship. Wyoming had a crucial 12-0 run in the second half, securing the victory.

Wyoming, who leads the nation in three-point percentage, shot 50 percent from both the field and behind the arc for the fourth time in the last five games. Wyoming’s Akuel Kot led all scorers with 22 points, shooting 4-of-7 from behind the arc. Mason Walters contributed 12 points in his first game for the Pokes, and Brendan Wenzel and Sam Griffin added nine points each.

Defensively, the Cowboys held SDSU to 36% shooting from the field and 21% from three-point range. The Cowboys have held opponents to under 40 percent shooting from the field four times this season. Wyoming head coach Jeff Linder was pleased with the team’s defense. “We had a great response from our guys tonight,” Linder said. “Our effort tonight was tremendous. It started with stopping South Dakota State’s best player Zeke Mayo. Wenzel and Newton did outstanding work guarding him. Holding a team to 36 percent is how you win games.”

Wyoming will face UTEP in the Championship game after the Miners defeated Norfolk State yesterday 67-65. The game will tip off 7:00 p.m. Thursday and will be broadcast on TRN Media 104.9 FM and 1490 AM KUGR in Sweetwater County. In Sublette County, the game can be heard on 104.3 KFZE