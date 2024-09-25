Wyoming Agencies Submit RMP Protest Packages to BLM

CHEYENNE – State agencies have taken the next step in the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) continuing Rock Springs Resource Management Planning (RMP) process. Gov. Mark Gordon said the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Wyoming Game and Fish, Wyoming Department of Agriculture, Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, and Wyoming State Parks submitted protest packages to the BLM.

According to the Gordon, these protests represent an effort to correct a planning effort gone awry. Protests are a standard part of the National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA) process and are important in addressing issues raised by state agencies in their comments on the draft RMP which were not carried forward to the final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), released Aug. 23. This is the final opportunity for those who previously commented on the draft RMP to provide critical input before the Record of Decision (ROD) is finalized. The BLM’s director is required to respond to these protests, and a Protest Resolution Report will be published by the BLM in the near future.

Those who commented on the draft RMP had 30 days to file a protest with the BLM. This time period runs concurrently with the 60-day Governor’s Consistency Review, which Gordon will submit and release in late October.