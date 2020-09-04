Wyoming Air Guard Unites for Remember Everyone Deployed Friday

Members of the Wyoming Air Guard had an opportunity to come together from their different work centers to take a picture.

In recognition of Remember Everyone Deployed, (RED) Friday, members of the Wyoming Air Guard had an opportunity to come together from their different work centers to take a picture on the flight line in an undisclosed location in southwest Asia.

According to a social media post from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, about 20 guardsmen from Wyoming’s 153rd AW have been in country for a little over a month supporting military operations in the 332nd Expeditionary Air Wing (Red Tails).

This is the first time the Wyoming Air Guard has deployed with a “WELCOME TO WYOMING” sign, borrowing the tradition from the Wyoming Army National Guard’s deployment from the Korean War.

The sign was made by WYDOT for Master Sgt. Mike Simmons who is a traditional guardsman in the Wyoming Air National Guard and employed full-time by the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Members of the 153rd will be deployed well into the new year missing the holiday season with their families.

According to the website military.com, “On Fridays, civilians back home wear an article of red clothing — a shirt, a tie, anything — as a reminder to all to Remember Everyone Deployed. These Fridays became known as R.E.D. Friday.”

Posted by Wyoming Highway Patrol on Friday, September 4, 2020

