Wyoming Air National Guard to Perform Aerial Salute Over Hospitals

ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Air National Guard announced on its Facebook page it intends to conduct an aerial salute to healthcare professionals on Friday, May 15.

According to the post, the Wyoming Air National Guard will fly a two-ship C-130 across the skies of each hospital in Wyoming. The schedule shows the C-130 will flyover the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and the Aspen Mountain Medical Center at 1:35 pm on Friday.

The Wings Across Wyoming Flyover is a way to show support for the healthcare professionals on the frontlines in the fight against the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

The first hospital they will flyover is the Platte County Memorial Hospital in Wheatland at 9:15 am. They will end the flight at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center at 3:15 pm.

Wings Across Wyoming Flyover Schedule for Friday

Platte County Memorial Hospital, Wheatland – 9:15 am

Community Hospital, Torrington – 9:25 am

Niobrara Health and Life Center, Lusk – 9:35 am

Weston County Health Services, Newcastle -9:55 am

Crook County Hospital, Sundance – 10:05 am

Campbell County Memorial Hospital, Gillette – 10:20 am

Johnson County Healthcare Center, Buffalo – 10:30 am

Sheridan Memorial Hospital, Sheridan – 10:40 am

Sheridan VA Health Care System, Sheridan – 10:40 am

Washakie Medical Center, Worland, – 10:55 am

South Big Horn County Hospital, Basin – 11:05 am

North Big Horn Hospital, Lovell – 11:10 am

Powell Vally Healthcare, Powell – 11:20 am

Cody Regional Health, Cody – 11:25 am

Hot Springs county Memorial Hospital, Thermopolis – 11:45 am

SageWest Health Care-Riverton, Riverton – 11:55 am

SageWest Health Care-Lander, Lander – Noon

SCRHD Pinedale, Pindale – 12:15 pm

SCRHD, Marbleton, Marbleton – 12:20 pm

St. Johns Medical Center, Jackson – 12:35 pm

Star Valley Health, Afton – 12:50 pm

South Lincoln Medical Center, Kemmerer – 1:05 pm

Wyoming State Hospital, Evanston – 1:15 pm

Evanston Regional Hospital, Evanston – 1:15 pm

Aspen Mountain Medical Center, Rock Springs – 1:35 pm

Memorial Hospital Sweetwater County, Rock Springs – 1:35 pm

Memorial Hospital of Carbon County, Rawlins – 2 pm

Wyoming Medical Center, Casper – 2:25 pm

Wyoming Behavioral Institute, Casper – 2:25 pm

Elkhorn Valley Rehabilitation Hospital, Casper – 2:25 pm

Summit Medical Center, Casper – 2:25 pm

Memorial Hospital Converse County, Douglas – 2:35 pm

Ivinson Memorial Hospital, Laramie – 3 pm

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, Cheyenne – 3:15 pm

Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center, – 3:15 pm