Wyoming Alumni Nance and Maldonado Gear Up for Postseason Basketball

LARAMIE – University of Wyoming alumni Larry Nance Jr. and Hunter Maldonado are poised for postseason action this week, representing their respective teams in postseason tournaments.

Nance, a seasoned player in his ninth year in the league, joins the New Orleans Pelicans as they enter the NBA Play-In Tournament. The Pelicans secured the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record. They face off against the No. 8-seeded Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the opening round.

Should the Pelicans emerge victorious, they will advance as the No. 7 seed to challenge the No. 2-seeded Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs’ opening round. However, a loss would set them up against the winner of the game between the No. 9-seeded Sacramento Kings and No. 10-seeded Golden State Warriors for the No. 8 seed and the opportunity to face the No. 1-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.

Meanwhile, Maldonado and the Oklahoma City Blue, the Thunder’s G League Affiliate, are vying for the NBA G League Championship. Their journey culminates in a decisive Game 3 showdown against the Maine Celtics on Monday at 5 p.m.

Throughout the season, Nance appeared in 61 games, showcasing his versatility with averages of 5.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. He is also a finalist for the NBA’s Twyman–Stokes Teammate of the Year award. You can check out more on Nance and the award here.

For Maldonado, he is in his inaugural professional season. He contributed to the Blue’s campaign with 34 appearances, including 18 starts, averaging 10.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest.