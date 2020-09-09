Wyoming Alzheimer’s Association Receives Tech2Connect Grant

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association has received a Tech2Connect Grant from the University of Wyoming, Wyoming Center on Aging (WyCOA). The funds will be used to connect Wyomingites living in senior care residential communities who have Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia with music from bygone eras.

Specifically, the funds will be used to provide music pre-recorded on MP3 players. These music players will be shared among residents in memory care communities throughout the state. Additionally, each resident will receive their own set of headphones to use with the shared MP3 player, to avoid issues with cleaning and sanitation.

The Alzheimer’s Association – Wyoming Chapter serves the state’s 10,000 people living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia, as well as their 28,000 unpaid caregivers. Goals of this “Music and Memories” project are to rekindle memories through music; to possibly reduce difficult behaviors in program participants; and to create joy.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The project will pilot with three memory care communities, yet to be selected. WyCOA has also partnered with the Wyoming Assistive Technology Program to provide training videos to assist older adults in learning about the technology that can ensure they have access to social services, healthcare and keep them engaged with family and friends. For more information on these educational videos, visit their website at www.uwyo.edu/wycoa.

We are thankful to be awarded these funds to continue to provide services for our community.