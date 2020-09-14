VIDEO: Wyoming Army National Guard Activated to Fight California Wildfires

CHEYENNE — Wyoming Army National Guard’s G Company, 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment was activated by Governor Mark Gordon September 10, to provide support for firefighting efforts in California.

According to a Facebook post from the Wyoming National Guard, one UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and four crew members will be operating from Mather Airport near Sacramento. ​​The Black Hawk is equipped with a collapsible Bambi Bucket, a fire suppression system, which holds approximately 660 gallons of water. They will be used to drop water on hot spots that are difficult for ground crews to access.​

“Our highly trained and experienced Soldiers continue to be a sword and shield for the state and nation when called upon,” said Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, adjutant general of Wyoming. “We have the capability to aid another state in need and provide another resource to California and its citizens to help mitigate the loss of life and property during what is now been characterized as California’s worst fire season on record.”​

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“I know the people of Wyoming will join me in wishing them a safe journey and safe work,” Governor Mark Gordon said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

(U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall)