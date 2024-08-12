Wyoming Artist Exhibits Western and Wildlife Art at Community Fine Arts Center

Dedicated to be true to the wildlife he captures on canvas, Bernie Jensen spends time in their natural habitats to know and understand the animals, such as in “Elk Meadon.” The public is invited to the opening reception for Jensen’s exhibition at the Community Fine Arts Center in Rock Springs on Thursday, August 15 th from 5 to 7 p.m. Courtesy photo

ROCK SPRINGS — The next featured artist at the Community Fine Arts Center gallery is western and wildlife artist Bernie E. Jensen, who will have an exhibit of 26 of his paintings. The public is invited to an opening reception on Thursday, Aug. 15 from 5-7 p.m. The exhibit will be on display through Sept. 28.

An avid sportsman, Jensen has always loved the outdoors and wildlife. He has spent a great deal of time in the field studying his subjects and collecting reference materials for his paintings and sculptures. He believes knowing and understanding the animal and its habitat is as critical to a painting as creativity and composition. A dedicated conservationist, Jensen feels our wilderness areas and wildlife are an important natural resource and he is an ardent supporter of proper range and habitat management.

“Since my boyhood days on my family’s ranch in Southern Idaho, my Western heritage has meant a great deal to me,” Bernie Jensen said in his artist statement. “Much of my time has been devoted to exploring and discovering the beauties of nature and in raising and caring for animals. It was during my journeying through mountains and meadows that my love for wildlife increased. My goal in painting is to recreate on canvas the scenes and feelings I have captured in my memory. I paint in my studio every day except the Sabbath when I worship the creator of the world that I love so much. I feel blessed to have as my profession the creation of subject matter for which I have such a passion and a love.”

Although his art studies have been independent and self-directed, Jensen has had encouragement and instruction from many outstanding Western and wildlife artists, including Dave Wade, Nancy Glazier, and Clark Kelly Price (CA).

Bernie has gradually changed his style from illustrative to a more painterly style, now using brush strokes to sculpt his paintings. He is striving to depict light, color, and mood rather than detail and has developed fresh new colors that enhance his subject matter while still maintaining a natural look.

Bernie’s work has appeared in many publications, such as: “Wildlife Art News”, “Bugle Magazine”, “InformArt”, “Field & Stream”, and “Cabela’s”. His artwork has been displayed in Mountain Trails Galleries in Jackson, Wyoming and Park City, Utah; and Corbett Gallery in Big Fork, Montana.

Bernie and his wife, Virginia, feel fortunate to have lived for the past 30 years in various amazing communities in Wyoming.

The public is invited to attend the reception and see this exhibit as well the permanent American collection owned by Sweetwater School District No. 1.

The CFAC is a collaboration of the school district, the city of Rock Springs, and the county as a department of the Sweetwater County Library System. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. The CFAC and county libraries will be closed for the Labor Day weekend on Saturday through Monday, Sept. 4.