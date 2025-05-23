Wyoming Arts Council Meeting for WWCC Building Renovation

A rendering of what the new health sciences wing at Western Wyoming Community College will look like. Image courtesy of Western Wyoming Community College

ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Arts Council will conduct a virtual meeting for an upcoming public art project at Western Wyoming Community College Health Sciences Building on Thursday, May 29.

The meeting will start at 1 p.m. and end at 2 p.m. Members of the public are invited to call in and listen to an explanation of the program and guidelines for the artwork. The public can listen by calling 1 980-999-2575 PIN: 956 595 358# or join the video call. All callers will be muted for the duration of the meeting and will not be able to comment unless previous arrangements for public comment have been made by contacting Program Specialist Ismael Dominguez at least 24 hours in advance.

The Art in Public Buildings program is administered by the Wyoming Arts Council. The program was established in 1991 to set aside a portion of capital construction funds for the sole use of commissioning art from the public to place in buildings in Wyoming. Over 200 pieces have been placed in and around buildings across Wyoming.

For more information, contact Programs Specialist Ismael Dominguez at 307-275-4476 or Ismael.dominguez@wyo.gov.