Wyoming at Boise State Football Game to be Televised on ESPN

LARAMIE– ESPN Networks announced on Monday that the Wyoming at Boise State football game on Saturday, November 9 will be televised on ESPN.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 pm, MT, from Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. It is the first contest on ESPN for Wyoming since the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in 2017.

The game will also be broadcast on the 26 affiliate radio stations of the Cowboy Sports Network beginning with the pregame show one hour prior to kickoff.