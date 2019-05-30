Wyoming at Texas State Football Game Set for September 7

LARAMIE– The game time for Wyoming Football’s game at Texas State on Saturday, September 7 was released by Texas State and the Sun Belt Conference on Thursday.

The Cowboys and Bobcats will kick off at 5 pm, Mountain Time (6 pm, Central Time) from Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos, Texas. The game will be televised on ESPN+, ESPN’s subscription service.

Wyoming and Texas State will be playing each other for only the fourth time in the two schools’ histories. Wyoming holds a 2-1 advantage in the series.

The last time the two schools played was in the 2017 season when Wyoming defeated Texas State by a score of 45-10 in Laramie. The Cowboys went on to post an 8-5 record and capture the 2017 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Championship that season.

The two teams first met back in 2011 — also in a game played in Laramie. Oddly enough, the final score in the 2011 meeting was identical to the 2017 score — a 45-10 home victory by the Cowboys. That 2011 Wyoming squad also went 8-5 and earned a bid to the 2011 Gildan New Mexico Bowl.

Wyoming’s only previous meeting versus the Bobcats in San Marcos was in the 2013 season. The game was tied at 7-7 in the second quarter when a lighting delay of three hours and 29 minutes resulted in a game that ended at 12:25 am on Sunday morning. The Bobcats won the game 42-21.

UW Will Be Featured on ESPN Five Times During 2019 Season

With ESPN+ carrying the Wyoming-Texas State match-up, Wyoming will now be featured on an ESPN Network at least five times during the 2019 season. Two other Cowboy games will be televised on CBS Sports Network, bringing Wyoming’s televised games to seven thus far in 2019 with additional regional telecasts of Mountain West Conference games yet to be announced.

The Cowboys will kick off the season at home on Saturday, August 31 against SEC member Missouri. That game will kick off at 5:30 pm, M.T. and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

The other Wyoming home game to be televised in prime-time nationally will be a Friday night meeting with archrival Colorado State in the 111th edition of “The Border War”. It should be a night to remember as the Cowboys and Rams will be the national game on ESPN2 on Friday night, November 22 at 7:30 pm, M.T.

The Missouri Tigers will be making their first-ever appearance in Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium. It is only the second time in history that an SEC team has played in Wyoming. The first SEC member school to play in Wyoming was in 2004 when Ole Miss faced the Cowboys. Wyoming won that game 37-32 over the Rebels.

The 111th meeting between the Cowboys and CSU Rams will give the entire country a chance to experience the intense rivalry between the two Border rivals that has been played in three different centuries.

Wyoming’s other home game to be televised nationally will be the Mountain West Conference opener versus UNLV on Saturday, Sept. 28 in Laramie. ESPN Networks will televise the MW meeting between the Cowboys and Rebels. Kick time for that game, as well as the specific ESPN Network televising that game will be announced at a later date by ESPN Networks.

Away Games to be Televised

In addition to the Texas State game on ESPN+, Wyoming’s road games that will be on national TV this season will include a Saturday, Oct. 12 game at San Diego State. CBS Sports Network will televise the game slated to kick off at 8:30 pm, M.T. It will be the first meeting between the Cowboys and Aztecs since two memorable games in the 2016 season.

The Cowboys defeated the Aztecs in the regular-season by a score of 34-33 in Laramie. Two weeks later, the Aztecs returned to War Memorial Stadium for the 2016 Mountain West Championship Game, and in another thrilling game it was the Aztecs who prevailed 27-24.

The Cowboys will also be featured in back-to-back, nationally-televised games at Boise State on Saturday, November 9 and at Utah State on Saturday, November 16. Both games will be televised on ESPN Networks. Kick times and exact networks for those two games will be announced in the future.

To Be Announced

Additional telecasts by AT&T SportsNet, Stadium and Spectrum Sports (for select Hawai’i games) will be announced at later dates. At the time those televised games are announced it is anticipated that additional game times will also be released.

For those games designated as ESPN Network games that do not have specific game times assigned to them, the announcements of kick times and specific networks (e.g. ESPN, ESPN2, etc.) will generally be announced 12 days in advance of those games.

Wyoming is coming off three consecutive bowl-eligible seasons, a bowl appearance in the 2016 San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl and a victory in the 2017 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.