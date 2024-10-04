Wyoming Attorney General Negotiates Lower Insulin Costs

CHEYENNE – Wyoming diabetics will be eligible for lower cost insulin products following a settlement reached between the state attorney general’s office and Sanofi Aventis U.S. LCC.

Attorney General Bridget Hill announced the settlement Friday morning, saying customers not enrolled in government healthcare programs can purchase Sanofi’s products for $35 a month for the next five years.

According to the attorney general’s office, the increasing cost of insulin over the past decade has resulted in companies receiving increased scrutiny from Hill’s office and other attorney general offices across the country as concerns about insulin manufacturers deceptively pricing their products were raised. The terms of the settlement come into effect within 90 days of Sept. 27, 2024.

“This settlement is a good start to helping combat the problems surrounding insulin prices,” Hill said. “Consumers utilizing insulin have directly felt the impacts of skyrocketing insulin prices for years. For example, in 2018, the list price of a five-pack of Apidra in an injection pen was over $625. With this settlement, the price for a month’s supply of pens is only $35 for cash customers. I believe this settlement will greatly help Wyoming families needing insulin so they can better live their lives without fear of being able to afford a critical component of their care.”

The settlement requires Sanofi to provide insulin products at a $35 monthly prescription for customers choosing to pay with cash. Residents will need to register for a savings card through Sanofi’s affordability website. Once the program is in place for Wyoming residents, the attorney general’s office will release information about how residents can purchase insulin for $35 a month.

Additionally, Sanof agreed to implement an enrollment message program to help pharmacists and patients determine eligibility for low-cost insulin.