Wyoming Basketball: Cowboys and Cowgirls Secure Key Road Wins

LARAMIE — The Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls each delivered standout road performances this week, with the Cowboys edging UNLV 63-61 in Las Vegas and the Cowgirls defeating Air Force 62-50 at the Air Force Academy. The Cowboys’ victory, highlighted by sharp three-point shooting and solid defense, marked their first Mountain West win at the Thomas & Mack Center since 2003. The Cowgirls, meanwhile, put together one of the most efficient offensive games in program history, shooting 64.3% from the field to secure their win.

Cowboys Snap Longstanding Drought at UNLV

The Wyoming Cowboys delivered their most complete performance of the season, securing a thrilling 63-61 victory over UNLV in the Thomas & Mack Center. The win marked Wyoming’s first conference victory at UNLV since Feb. 1, 2003. With this result, the Cowboys improved to 10-9 overall and 3-5 in Mountain West play.

“The guys were locked in tonight,” head coach Sundance Wicks said. “It takes special efforts, special days, and special ways to win in a place we haven’t in 22 years. We shared the basketball and had monumental efforts from numerous guys tonight. We may not be perfect, but we’re going to be a tough out down the stretch.”

The Cowboys connected on 14 three-pointers, tying a season high, and recorded 18 assists on 22 made baskets. Wyoming shot 50 percent from beyond the arc, marking the fifth game this season they’ve reached that benchmark, and 45.8 percent overall from the field. Defensively, they held UNLV to 39.7 percent shooting, marking the eighth time they’ve kept an opponent under 40 percent. Wyoming also outrebounded the Rebels 37-30.

Obi Agbim led the Cowboys with 19 points, including five three-pointers, extending his streak of double-digit scoring in every game this season. Jordan Nesbitt added a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds, his seventh of the season, along with a season-high six assists. Matija Belic chipped in nine points, five rebounds, and a season-high four assists.

The game was a back-and-forth battle. After a slow start offensively from both teams, Wyoming found rhythm midway through the first half. The Cowboys led 25-24 at halftime, holding UNLV to just 31 percent shooting in the opening frame.

Wyoming’s three-point shooting proved pivotal in the second half, with key contributions from Agbim, Nesbitt, and others. A late corner three by Kobe Newton extended Wyoming’s lead to 60-49 with just over two minutes remaining. However, UNLV mounted a late surge, cutting the deficit to 63-61 with eight seconds left. Despite the pressure, Wyoming held firm, forcing a missed shot on UNLV’s final possession to secure the victory.

UNLV’s Dedan Thomas Jr. led the Rebels with 17 points, while Jaden Henley added 15.

The Cowboys continue their road trip on Saturday, facing San Jose State at 5:30 p.m. on the Mountain West Network.

Cowgirls Dominate with Historic Shooting at Air Force

The Wyoming Cowgirls put on an offensive clinic in their 62-50 road victory over Air Force, shooting an impressive 64.3 percent from the field. This mark is the fourth-best single-game shooting percentage in program history and the best since 2017. With the win, the Cowgirls improved to 13-6 overall and 6-2 in Mountain West play.

Wyoming set the tone early, hitting four of their first five shots to take an early lead. They maintained control throughout the game, building a 23-point advantage late in the fourth quarter. The Cowgirls were highly efficient, shooting 62 percent in the first half despite committing 11 turnovers. By the end of the game, Wyoming recorded 18 assists on 27 made baskets and outscored Air Force 40-24 in the paint.

Leading the way was Malene Pedersen, who scored a game-high 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting. Allyson Fertig added 15 points, nine rebounds, and five blocks, narrowly missing another double-double. Fertig’s performance continued her streak of 15 consecutive games shooting over 50 percent, a Mountain West record and the second-longest active streak in the nation. Emily Mellema also contributed 13 points on 6-for-10 shooting, while Tess Barnes and Pedersen each tallied four assists.

The Cowgirls’ defense was equally impressive, holding Air Force to 39.6 percent shooting and limiting their points in the paint. Despite 22 turnovers, Wyoming kept Air Force’s points off turnovers to just 18.

“We played efficient basketball and stuck to our strengths,” head coach Heather Ezell said. “Even with some mistakes, our players stayed locked in and executed.”

The Cowgirls now shift their focus to the Border War, hosting Colorado State this Saturday at 2 p.m. in the first meeting of the season between the two rivals.