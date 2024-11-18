Wyoming Basketball: Cowboys Dominate Utah Tech; Cowgirls Fall Short at Gonzaga

LARAMIE — The Wyoming basketball teams saw contrasting outcomes this past weekend, with the Cowboys securing a commanding home victory over Utah Tech and the Cowgirls falling in a hard-fought road contest against Gonzaga.

Cowboys Outmuscle Trailblazers for Home Victory

The Wyoming Cowboys improved to 3-1 on the season with an 86-69 win over Utah Tech at the Arena-Auditorium on Saturday night. The Pokes used their strength on the boards, collecting 50 rebounds for the second time this season, and held Utah Tech to just 36 percent shooting from the floor.

Kobe Newton led the way with a career-high 19 points, shooting 6-of-12 from the field and dishing out four assists. Obi Agbim continued his scoring streak, adding 12 points for his fourth consecutive double-figure performance. Jordan Nesbitt recorded his second double-double of the season, tallying 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Dontaie Allen chipped in with a season-high nine points and five boards.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

Wyoming set the tone early with a 14-0 first-half run, sparked by Newton’s sharp shooting. The Cowboys’ dominance in the paint was evident, outscoring the Trailblazers 44-22 inside and pulling down 16 offensive rebounds. Despite a second-half push from Utah Tech, Wyoming sealed the victory at the free-throw line, converting a season-high 23 attempts.

“It was the tale of two halves for us tonight,” head coach Sundance Wicks said. “I thought the response was decent enough. I thought at times we did not impose our will tonight. Sometimes you have to get the player to see what that looks like. I thought the first half we got there and the second half we wilted a little bit. We got a response we wanted, but just didn’t finish the job.”

The Pokes now turn their attention to Southeastern Louisiana, visiting the Arena-Auditorium on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Cowgirls’ Comeback Falls Short at Gonzaga

The Wyoming Cowgirls couldn’t overcome a tough Gonzaga defense, falling 62-51 on the road Sunday. Despite a career-high 27 points from Emily Mellema, the Cowgirls struggled to match the Bulldogs’ efficiency, shooting just 34.5 percent from the floor.

Wyoming opened strong, taking an early six-point lead before Gonzaga responded with a trio of three-pointers to claim a 20-15 edge after the first quarter. The Cowgirls trailed by just three at halftime, thanks to back-to-back 3-pointers from Mellema and Malene Pedersen, including a buzzer-beater from Mellema.

The Bulldogs extended their lead in the second half, maintaining a consistent three-to-four-possession cushion. Wyoming fought back with Mellema’s pull-up jumper and timely defensive stops but couldn’t close the gap. Gonzaga’s dominance inside, outscoring the Cowgirls 30-18 in the paint and holding a plus-11 advantage on the boards, proved too much to overcome.

Mellema’s 27-point outing, which included four 3-pointers, marked her third career 20-point performance. Pedersen contributed 12 points, while Allyson Fertig led the team with 10 rebounds and added two blocks. Despite limited offensive production, Fertig’s defensive presence anchored the Cowgirls. Madi Symons tied her career-high with four assists, and Payton Muma scored five points in her return to Gonzaga, her former school.

“We competed well, but Gonzaga’s ability to capitalize on their chances made the difference,” head coach Heather Ezell remarked. “Emily’s performance was outstanding, and we’ll look to build on this as we return home.”

The Cowgirls (1-2) will host Colorado Christian on Friday, November 22, for Education Day at 11 a.m.