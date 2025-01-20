Wyoming Basketball: Cowboys Stumble, Cowgirls Heartbroken in Weekend Matchups

LARAMIE — The Wyoming basketball teams faced challenging matchups over the weekend, with the Cowboys falling to Colorado State in Laramie and the Cowgirls narrowly losing in overtime to UNLV in Las Vegas. Despite valiant efforts, both teams came up short, highlighting areas for improvement as the season progresses.

Cowboys Struggle in 79-63 Loss to Colorado State

The Wyoming Cowboys couldn’t find their offensive rhythm in a tough 79-63 loss to Colorado State on Saturday afternoon at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. The Pokes were held to just 39.7% shooting from the field, including a cold 22.7% from three-point range, despite entering the game as the conference leader in three-point percentage during league play.

“I wrote two things on the board for our guys: physicality and toughness,” said head coach Sundance Wicks. “You have to punch, not counterpunch. We missed physical finishes and did not make tough stops in big moments. We have to have a commitment to defending, rebounding, and keeping the flow, and that job is open for seven or eight guys.”

Leading the Cowboys was Obi Agbim, who notched 26 points and tied a season-high with six rebounds. Dontaie Allen added 14 points, including three three-pointers, while the Rams controlled the glass with a 37-28 rebounding advantage and shot an efficient 51.9% from the field.

Wyoming showed resilience, cutting a 15-point deficit to just three midway through the second half. However, Colorado State responded with back-to-back three-pointers, reclaiming momentum and securing the Border War victory. Nique Clifford led the Rams with a double-double, tallying 23 points and 11 rebounds.

The Cowboys will look to regroup as they head to Las Vegas on Tuesday for a matchup against UNLV at the Thomas & Mack Center, with tipoff set for 9 p.m. MT on CBS Sports Network.

Cowgirls Fall Just Short in Overtime Thriller at UNLV

In a dramatic showdown against the three-time defending Mountain West champions, the Wyoming Cowgirls fell just short, losing 72-71 in overtime to UNLV on Sunday in Las Vegas. The Lady Rebels hit the game-winning layup with 6.5 seconds left, narrowly escaping Wyoming’s upset bid.

The Cowgirls started strong, taking an 18-10 lead after the first quarter, but turnovers in the second frame allowed UNLV to seize momentum and a 27-26 halftime lead. Both teams traded leads throughout the second half, with Wyoming clinging to a one-point advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

Emily Mellema delivered a standout performance, scoring 11 consecutive points late in regulation, including a coast-to-coast layup that gave the Cowgirls a 66-63 lead with under a minute remaining. However, UNLV forced overtime with a tough jumper and ultimately capitalized on second-chance opportunities to edge out the win.

Wyoming shot an impressive 51% from the field and knocked down 9-of-22 from beyond the arc, but the Lady Rebels dominated in points off turnovers (20-16) and second-chance points (14-7), thanks to a 13-offensive-rebound advantage.

Allyson Fertig led the Cowgirls with 22 points and nine rebounds, narrowly missing her second straight double-double. Mellema and Malene Pedersen each added 16 points, with Mellema also dishing out six assists and recording three steals.

Despite the heartbreaking loss, head coach Heather Ezell’s team will quickly turn the page, traveling to face Air Force on Wednesday at 4 p.m.