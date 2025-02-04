Wyoming Basketball Recap: Cowgirls Dominate Boise State, Cowboys Fall Short at San Diego State

LARAMIE — The Wyoming Cowgirls put together one of their most dominant performances of the season, securing a historic 79-45 victory over Boise State on Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium. The 34-point margin marks the largest in series history between the two programs

Wyoming jumped out to an early 10-2 lead, with Allyson Fertig and Emily Mellema leading the charge. The Cowgirls’ relentless defense held the Broncos to just 30.5 percent shooting, including 1-of-8 from three-point range.

By halftime, Wyoming had built a commanding 38-21 lead. The second half saw the Cowgirls continue their efficient offensive display, extending the lead to as many as 38 points before the reserves closed out the final minutes.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

Head coach Heather Ezell praised her team’s performance.

“I think this is one of the best games we’ve played as far as stringing together four quarters,” Ezell said. “That’s some of the best execution I’ve seen from us, defensive-wise. But really, on both ends, that was some pretty good basketball we put together for 40 minutes.”

Fertig and Mellema each finished with 22 points, combining to shoot 19-of-27 from the field. Fertig dominated the glass with 17 rebounds, while Mellema added four steals. Malene Pedersen contributed 15 points and five assists.

The Cowgirls now enter their bye week before traveling to face San Diego State on Feb. 8.

Cowboys Fall Short in Thriller at San Diego State

Despite leading by as many as nine points in the second half, the Wyoming Cowboys could not withstand a furious rally by San Diego State, falling 63-61 at Viejas Arena on Saturday night.

The Cowboys held SDSU without a field goal for five minutes in the second half, building a 50-41 lead with six minutes remaining. However, the Aztecs responded with a 20-0 run, fueled by free throws and defensive stops. Wyoming mounted a late surge, closing on an 11-2 run in the final 10 seconds to cut the deficit to one, but fell just short.

Head coach Sundance Wicks commended his team’s fight but emphasized the need for consistency.

“My message in the locker room was we play up to our competition, but I’d like to see that in other games,” Wicks said. “I think the pressure got to our guys late. We played fearless and physical, and it was time to come in here and show that.”

Dontaie Allen led Wyoming with a season-high 18 points, hitting four three-pointers. Obi Agbim added 12 points, including eight in the closing seconds. Jordan Nesbitt contributed nine points despite foul trouble, while Oleg Kojenets had six points and six rebounds.

The Cowboys now return home for a two-game homestand, beginning with Utah State on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Arena-Auditorium. The game will be broadcast live on the Mountain West Network and the Cowboy Sports Network.