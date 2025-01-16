Wyoming Basketball Recap: Cowgirls Secure Win, Cowboys Struggle on the Road

LARAMIE — It was a week of contrasting outcomes for the Wyoming basketball teams, as the Cowgirls held on for a hard-fought 66-61 home victory over Nevada on Wednesday, while the Cowboys endured a tough 96-55 road loss to Boise State on Tuesday.

Fertig Joins 1,000-Rebound Club in Cowgirls’ Win

In a historic night at the Arena-Auditorium, Allyson Fertig became the third player in Wyoming Cowgirls history to reach 1,000 career rebounds. Fertig also posted her eighth 20-point game of the season, finishing with 21 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks, propelling the Cowgirls to a gritty win over Nevada.

“Our seniors and our leaders know they’ve only got one more chance at this,” said head coach Heather Ezell. “They’re leaving it all out on the court every night, and you’re seeing that grit and toughness come through, especially at the end of games like this.”

The Cowgirls led for over 39 minutes and built a 41-30 halftime advantage, fueled by back-to-back three-pointers from Kati Ollilainen and McKinley Dickerson. Nevada clawed back in the second half, narrowing the gap to just three points late in the game. However, key defensive plays and clutch free throws from Malene Pedersen helped Wyoming seal the victory.

Fertig secured her milestone rebound with 18 seconds remaining, capping off a dominant performance that included her fifth double-double of the season. Pedersen and Tess Barnes added 12 and 13 points, respectively, while Emily Mellema tied her career-high with six steals for the second consecutive game.

The Cowgirls shot 47.4% from the field and outscored Nevada 44-26 in the paint, but struggled from beyond the arc in the second half, going 0-for-5. Wyoming now prepares for a marquee matchup against three-time defending Mountain West champions UNLV on Sunday, broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network.

Cowboys Fall to Hot-Shooting Broncos

The Wyoming Cowboys faced a challenging outing in Boise, as the Broncos delivered a dominant 96-55 win. Boise State shot 58.5% from the field, including 13 three-pointers, and scored 50 first-half points to overwhelm the Cowboys.

“Hats off to Boise State—they shot the cover off the ball tonight,” said head coach Sundance Wicks. “Saturday’s game is a must-win for us, and I told the team that in the locker room. We can’t sneak up on teams anymore when you have a reputation of being a sneaky team.”

Obi Agbim led Wyoming with 16 points, marking his 15th double-digit scoring performance of the season. Dontaie Allen added 11 points, while Oleg Kojenets contributed four points off the bench.

The Cowboys struggled offensively, shooting just 35.4% from the field and making only five three-pointers. Boise State, in contrast, had five players score in double figures, led by Andrew Meadow’s 18 points.

Wyoming will look to bounce back in the first Border War matchup of the season against Colorado State on Saturday, January 18, at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowgirls’ resilience and Fertig’s milestone achievement highlight a week of triumph, while the Cowboys aim to regroup ahead of a critical rivalry game.