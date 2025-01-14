Wyoming Basketball Teams Prepare for Critical Matchups This Week

LARAMIE — Both Wyoming basketball teams are preparing for pivotal Mountain West Conference games this week, with the Cowboys traveling to Boise State for a Tuesday evening rematch, while the Cowgirls host Nevada on Wednesday night in Laramie. As the Cowboys aim to rebound from a tough loss to New Mexico, the Cowgirls look to extend their home success following a thrilling win over San Diego State. Fans can tune in to both contests through live broadcasts and radio coverage.

Men’s Basketball: Wyoming Faces Boise State in Key Conference Matchup

The Wyoming Cowboys are set to face Boise State on Tuesday in a Mountain West Conference rematch, with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. on the Mountain West Network. Fans can also tune in via the Cowboy Sports Network, with Keith Kelly and Kevin McKinney on the call.

Wyoming (9-7, 2-3 MW) enters the game following a 61-53 loss to New Mexico. The Cowboys average 70.7 points per game while allowing 69.6. They rank third in the conference in three-point shooting at 36.4%, improving to a league-best 44.2% in conference play. Leading the Cowboys is Obi Agbim, scoring 18.5 points per game, which ranks second in the MW. Agbim also leads the league in three-point shooting at 45.8%. Jordan Nesbitt contributes 9.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, with six double-doubles this season.

Boise State (12-5, 4-2 MW) is coming off a narrow 81-79 loss to No. 25 Utah State. The Broncos average 77.7 points per game and lead the MW with a +9 rebound margin, ranking No. 13 nationally. Tyson Degenhart, the MW Preseason Player of the Year, spearheads Boise State with 17.9 points per game and 6.1 rebounds, while Alvaro Cardenas tops the league with 6.8 assists per game. The Cowboys trail the all-time series 26-14 and are 4-12 in Boise.

Women’s Basketball: Cowgirls Host Nevada on Wednesday

The Wyoming Cowgirls (9-7, 3-1 MW) will face Nevada on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in their second straight home game. The game will be broadcast live on the Mountain West Network and the Cowgirl Radio Network with David Settle on the call.

Wyoming is coming off a 78-71 win over San Diego State, fueled by Allyson Fertig’s seventh 20-point game of the season. Fertig leads the team with 18.2 points and 9.7 rebounds per game, ranking second in the conference in both categories. The Cowgirls also feature strong contributions from Emily Mellema, who is fourth in the MW with 3.4 assists per game and tied a career-high six steals in the last game. Wyoming leads the league in field goal percentage at 44.7% and ranks second in scoring defense, allowing just 60.3 points per game.

Nevada (9-7, 3-2 MW) is led by Lexie Givens, who averages 12.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. The Wolf Pack has a +3 rebound margin and is averaging 66.4 points per contest. Wyoming holds a 24-9 advantage in the all-time series, including 12 consecutive wins in Laramie.

Magassa Earns MW Freshman of the Week

Wyoming forward Abou Magassa has been named Mountain West Freshman of the Week after a standout performance against New Mexico. The redshirt freshman scored a career-high 10 points, going 5-for-5 from the field, and added five rebounds in the contest. This marks the first weekly honor for the Cowboys this season.

Magassa’s efforts helped Wyoming hold New Mexico to just 18.5% shooting in the first half, the lowest by a conference opponent since 2013. His development adds depth to a Cowboys team looking to improve in a challenging conference schedule.