Wyoming Basketball Teams Ready for Home Weekend Matchups

LARAMIE — Both Wyoming basketball programs will take the court at the Arena-Auditorium this weekend, as the Cowboys host Cal State Fullerton on Saturday and the Cowgirls welcome Long Beach State on Friday night.

The Wyoming men’s team (1-0) looks to build on its 99–75 season-opening win over Northern State when it faces Cal State Fullerton (1-0) at 2 p.m. Saturday. The game will mark the ninth all-time meeting between the two programs, with the Cowboys holding a 7–1 series advantage.

Freshman Naz Meyer led Wyoming with 19 points against Northern State, the most by a Cowboy freshman in a season opener since 2020. Khaden Bennett added 14 points and seven rebounds, while the Cowboys dominated the glass 47–29 and scored 62 points in the paint. The Titans, meanwhile, opened their season with a program-record 136 points in a win over Caltech, shooting 58 percent from the field and tallying 37 assists.

On the women’s side, the Cowgirls (0-1) look to bounce back from a 56–47 loss to Saint Mary’s when they host Long Beach State at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Malene Pedersen led Wyoming with 14 points in the opener, marking her 21st consecutive game scoring in double figures. Freshmen Logann Alvar and Lana Beslic made their first career starts, while six Cowgirls saw their first action in the Brown and Gold.

Long Beach State opens its season in Laramie after averaging 68.2 points and 42.5 rebounds per game last year. The Beach returns two All-Big West Freshman Team honorees in JaQuoia Jones-Brown and Mykelle Richards and adds transfer Khylee Pepe from San Diego State.

The Cowgirls and Long Beach State have met only once before, in 1984, while the Cowboys will look to extend their all-time series lead against the Titans before hosting Austin Peay next Tuesday.