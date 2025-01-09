Wyoming Basketball Teams Suffer Close Losses to New Mexico

LARAMIE — Both Wyoming basketball teams faced heartbreak against New Mexico, with the Cowboys falling 61-53 in Laramie and the Cowgirls narrowly losing 73-67 in Albuquerque. Despite stellar efforts, the Lobos prevailed in both contests.

Cowboys’ Defensive Showcase Falls Short

The Wyoming Cowboys held one of the nation’s top offenses to a mere 18 points in the first half, their fourth-lowest opponent total in a half in program history. However, a late rally from New Mexico in the second half sealed the Lobos’ victory at the Arena-Auditorium.

“We were close, and close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades,” Wyoming head coach Sundance Wicks said. “This game stung a bit. I’m proud of the guys; they executed the game plan and are believing in what we’re doing. The process is showing, but the results aren’t there.”

The Pokes’ defensive effort limited the Lobos to 33.3 percent shooting for the game, including 23.8 percent from beyond the arc. Offensively, Wyoming struggled, shooting just 32.2 percent overall and 26.3 percent from three-point range.

Dontaie Allen led Wyoming with 12 points, his third double-digit performance of the season. Cole Henry and Abou Magassa added 10 points each, with Magassa’s career-high also including five rebounds. Jordan Nesbitt contributed eight rebounds and a season-high five assists, while Kobe Newton chipped in nine points on three three-pointers.

Wyoming led 32-18 at halftime, dominating defensively and holding New Mexico scoreless for stretches exceeding four minutes. However, a 12-0 Lobo run early in the second half tightened the game. The Cowboys briefly regained control with an 8-0 run, highlighted by a transition dunk from Nesbitt, but New Mexico surged late. Donovan Dent’s 22 points and Nelly Junior Joseph’s double-double (12 points, 12 rebounds) propelled the Lobos to victory.

Cowgirls Stumble in Fourth Quarter

The Wyoming Cowgirls battled valiantly at The Pit, shooting an impressive 52.1 percent from the field and assisting on 21 of 25 made baskets. However, New Mexico’s strong fourth-quarter performance proved decisive in the Lobos’ 73-67 win.

“We did an excellent job sharing the ball, but turnovers and missed opportunities hurt us,” said Wyoming head coach Heather Ezell.

Allyson Fertig led the Cowgirls with 17 points, followed by Tess Barnes (15) and Malene Pedersen (14), who combined for five three-pointers. Off the bench, McKinley Dickerson added 10 points. Pedersen also tallied a career-high seven assists, while Ola Ustowska contributed a season-best six.

Wyoming’s unselfish play led to their second 20-plus assist game this season. However, 15 turnovers led to 14 points for New Mexico, and the Lobos held an 8-0 edge in second-chance points.

Despite trailing 37-33 at halftime, the Cowgirls trimmed the deficit to two by the third quarter’s end. A pair of Fertig free throws tied the game at 53-53 early in the fourth, but New Mexico answered with a decisive 7-0 run. Fertig’s three late layups kept Wyoming close, but the Lobos held firm, aided by Hulda Joaquim’s timely three-pointer and a solid team effort.

Looking Ahead

The Cowboys will enjoy a bye weekend before traveling to Boise State for their second matchup in as many weeks. Meanwhile, the Cowgirls return home for back-to-back games, starting with a contest against San Diego State on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium.