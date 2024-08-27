Wyoming Begins 2024 Season at Arizona State

LARAMIE – The Wyoming Cowboys will open the Jay Sawvel era Saturday evening with a trip to Big 12 foe Arizona State. This will be the first meeting between the former conference rivals since 1977.

The game will be broadcast on FS1, and Chris Myers and Petros Papadakis will be on the call. It will also be available on the 26 stations of the Cowboy Sports Network with Keith Kelley handling play-by-play, Kevin McKinney providing color commentary, and TRN Media’s Erick Pauley reporting from the sidelines.

You can listen to the game with TRN Media on the radio in Sweetwater County and Sublette County. You can catch the game in Sweetwater County on KUGR 104.9 FM and 1490 AM. In Sublette County, you can listen on KFZE 104.3.

The Jay Sawvel Era

The Jay Sawvel era begins as the Cowboys visit Arizona State on Saturday. Sawvel was named the 33rd head coach in program history on Dec. 6, 2023, succeeding Craig Bohl after Wyoming’s win over Toledo in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl. Sawvel, who has been the team’s defensive coordinator and safeties coach since February 2020, has been part of 21 teams that advanced to postseason play, including 14 bowl appearances and seven NCAA playoff appearances.

Season Openers

As the Cowboys enter their 128th season of college football, their record in season openers stands at 80-45-2 (.638). Wyoming is 60-18-1 (.772) in home openers and 20-27-1 (.427) in road openers.

Overall record in season openers: 80-45-2 (.635)

80-45-2 (.635) Record in home openers: 60-18-1 (.772)

60-18-1 (.772) Record in road openers: 20-27-1 (.427)

20-27-1 (.427) Record vs. non-conference opponents in season openers: 66-28-1 (.700)

66-28-1 (.700) Record vs. non-conference opponents at home in season openers: 51-11-1 (.817)

51-11-1 (.817) Record vs. non-conference opponents on the road in season openers: 15-17-0 (.469)

15-17-0 (.469) Record vs. conference opponents in season openers: 14-17-1 (.453)

Captains Announced

Wyoming head coach Jay Sawvel announced Monday that defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole, linebacker Shae Suiaunoa, quarterback Evan Svoboda, and center Nofoafia Tulafono were named captains for the 2024 season. Bertagnole, a native of Casper, is a captain for the second straight season.

Suiaunoa on Butkus Watch List

The 40th annual collegiate Butkus Award selection process, which identifies the top linebacker in the country, began with the release of the preseason watch list. Wyoming linebacker Shae Suiaunoa is one of 51 players on the list. Suiaunoa appeared in and started all 13 games for the Cowboys last season, earning third-team All-Mountain West honors by Phil Steele. He ranked second on the team with 93 total tackles, adding 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and an interception. He ranked 10th in the Mountain West with 7.2 tackles per game and recorded 10 or more tackles in three games last season.

John Michael Gyllenbord on Mackey Watch List

Tight end John Michael Gyllenborg has been named to the John Mackey Award preseason watch list, which is given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end. Gyllenborg was the only player from the Mountain West Conference named to the list. He participated in all 13 games with four starts last season, pulling in 23 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns. He recorded a career-long 89-yard touchdown pass against Hawaii, the longest passing touchdown of Wyoming’s season.

Bertagnole Racking Up Preseason Honors

Wyoming defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole was named to the watch list for the 30th Chuck Bednarik Award, presented annually to the outstanding defensive player in college football. Bertagnole is also a candidate for the Outland Trophy, was named to the preseason All-Mountain West team, and was listed on the Shrine Bowl preseason watch list.

Homecoming for Svoboda

Quarterback Evan Svoboda will return to the Valley of the Sun as the Mesa, Arizona, native makes his second career start against Arizona State. He will play in front of family and friends, as he did in the Arizona Bowl to close out the 2023 season where he led Wyoming to a win.

Waylee on Doak Walker Award Watch List

Harrison Waylee has been named a preseason candidate for the 2024 Doak Walker Award, presented to the nation’s most outstanding college running back. Although he will miss time early this season due to injury, Waylee had an impressive 2023 season, earning honorable mention All-Mountain West honors and second-team All-Mountain West honors by Phil Steele. He appeared in 10 games with nine starts, rushing for 947 yards to rank sixth in the Mountain West and No. 50 in the nation. He averaged 94.7 yards per game, which ranked fourth in the conference and No. 24 in the nation. He finished the season with 5.8 yards per carry, ranking sixth in the Mountain West and No. 34 in the nation.

Hoyland on Groza Watch List for Third Straight Season

Wyoming senior John Hoyland has been named to the Lou Groza Award preseason watch list for the third straight season. The award, presented annually to the nation’s top collegiate place-kicker, is announced by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission. Hoyland, one of 30 players named to the preseason watch list, has connected on 58 career field goals, hitting at a rate of 79.5 percent. He ranks fifth in career scoring at Wyoming with 296 points and is one field goal away from tying Cooper Rothe for the school record in career field goals.

McNeely on Comeback Watch List

Cowboy running back Dawaiian McNeely has been named to the watch list for the 2024 Comeback Player of the Year Award. The award, presented by the College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA), the Associated Press, and the Fiesta Bowl Organization, recognizes college football student-athletes who have overcome injury or adversity. McNeely missed all of last season with an injury but appeared in 10 games with one start in 2022, recording 356 rushing yards on 63 carries for 5.7 yards per carry.

Cowboy Duo Receives Special Honor

Wyoming linebacker Shae Suiaunoa and center Nofoafia Tulafono have been named to the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award watch list for the second straight season. Suiaunoa, who appeared in and started all 13 games last season, earned third-team All-Mountain West honors by Phil Steele. He ranked second on the team with 93 total tackles, adding 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and an interception. Tulafono started all 13 games, helping pave the way for Harrison Waylee to rush for over 100 yards in four different games, including a high-water mark of 191 yards against New Mexico.

About Arizona State

For the first time in 47 years, Wyoming will play former WAC rival Arizona State. The Cowboys trail the all-time series 9-6. The Sun Devils joined the Pac-10 after the 1977 season and will be playing their first game as a member of the Big 12.

ASU starting quarterback Sean Leavitt played at Michigan State last season for new Wyoming offensive coordinator Jay Johnson. In four games for the Spartans, Leavitt was 15-for-23 passing for 139 yards and two touchdowns before transferring following a coaching change.

ASU’s new offensive coordinator, Marcus Arroyo, held the same position with the Cowboys under Dave Christensen from 2009-10 before stops at Cal, Oklahoma State, Oregon, and as UNLV’s head coach from 2020-22. ASU’s rushing attack is led by Cam Skattebo, who had 788 yards rushing and nine touchdowns in 2023.

Wyoming quarterback Evan Svoboda, from nearby Mesa, Arizona, will face a strong secondary led by safety Shamari Simmons, who led ASU with 73 tackles last season. The Sun Devils added 15 transfers on defense, including 12 from Power Five conferences, to bolster all levels of the unit.