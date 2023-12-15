Wyoming Bowl Game Poll Results

About two weeks ago, we held a poll on the Wyoming Cowboys Bowl game and what game the fans wanted to see the Pokes get invited to. After just under 500 responses, the fans seem to have gotten what they wished for.

The Wyoming Cowboys have been announced to participate in the Arizona Bowl with Barstool Sports and will face off against the Toledo Rockets. The poll had 206 votes by the fans for the Arizona Bowl which led all other bowl games with 42.5% of the vote.

The runner-ups were the Frisco Bowl with 94 votes (19.4%) and a tie at third place with the Armed Forces Bowl and the New Mexico Bowl both at 89 votes each (18.4%).

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Check out the full results of the poll here.

The Arizona Bowl will be the last game for Craig Bohl as head coach of the Wyoming Cowboys after announcing his retirement on Dec. 6.Jay Sawvel is set to take over after the conclusion of the season.

The Pokes will play their final game of the season at the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 30th with a 2:30 p.m. MST start time.