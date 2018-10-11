Wyoming Business Council Hire Chief Operations Officer

CHEYENNE– The Wyoming Business Council has hired Amy Grenfell as its new chief operating officer.

Amy grew up in Kemmerer and attended the University of Wyoming where she earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing. Amy’s career began in Denver where she spent 16 years in private sector management consulting for Accenture and Aon Hewitt.

Half of those years were spent telecommuting from Evanston after she and her husband moved back to Wyoming in 2005 to raise their family.

After earning a Master of Business Administration from UW, Amy made a career change and was hired as the director of administrative services/city clerk for the City of Evanston in 2013.

There, she oversaw administrative functions in addition to the facilities, grant writing, urban renewal/main street program, historic preservation and economic development divisions.

Amy says the world of public service fulfills her desire to give back to her community and to “leave her campsite better than she found it.”

As the new chief operating officer, Amy is tasked with aligning the support functions of the Business Council to enable the agency’s mission and purpose. She will lead teams that create systems and processes for the organization’s administration, accounting, IT and human resource functions.

Amy’s first day at the Business Council was Oct. 8.

For more information, visit the Wyoming Business Council website, www.wyomingbusiness.org, or call 1-800-262-3425.