Wyoming, Colorado State Extend “Border War” Football Series Amid Conference Changes

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming and Colorado State University have secured the future of their storied “Border War” rivalry in football, with a new series agreement extending through 2035. Wyoming Athletics Director Tom Burman announced the deal Thursday at the annual Bronze Boot Run. The pact ensures that Wyoming and Colorado State will meet every year starting in 2028, with the first game set to take place in Fort Collins.

The new scheduling agreement comes in response to Colorado State’s planned move to the Pac-12 Conference in 2026, while Wyoming remains a member of the Mountain West. The rivalry game will alternate each year between Fort Collins and Laramie, preserving one of college football’s longest-running matchups despite the schools’ differing conference affiliations. Games will be held in Fort Collins in 2028, 2030, 2032, and 2034, while War Memorial Stadium in Laramie will host in 2029, 2031, 2033, and 2035.

“The ‘Border War’ is an important game for the State of Wyoming,” Burman said. “It’s in all of our best interests that we play Colorado State in multiple sports every year. I believe this is the best rivalry game in the West, and we look forward to continued battles.”

Future “Border War” Dates

Sept. 23, 2028 – Fort Collins

– Fort Collins Sept. 22, 2029 – Laramie

– Laramie Sept. 7, 2030 – Fort Collins

– Fort Collins Sept. 20, 2031 – Laramie

– Laramie Sept. 25, 2032 – Fort Collins

– Fort Collins Sept. 24, 2033 – Laramie

– Laramie Sept. 23, 2034 – Fort Collins

– Fort Collins Sept. 22, 2035 – Laramie

Since the rivalry’s inception in 1899, the Wyoming-Colorado State “Border War” has grown into one of college football’s most heated contests. The annual game has only been interrupted six times, and 2024 marks the 79th consecutive year that the teams will meet, not missing a game since the end of World War II. This year’s clash is also the 125th anniversary of their first game and the 116th meeting overall.

The “Bronze Boot,” a trophy introduced in 1968 by the ROTC detachments at both universities, serves as the rivalry’s annual prize. The boot itself was worn in Vietnam by Dan Romero, a former CSU ROTC instructor, and has become one of college football’s most iconic traveling trophies. This year’s meeting will mark the 57th time the teams compete for the Bronze Boot.