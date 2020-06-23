Wyoming Community Foundation Helps YWCA to Provide Services During COVID-19 Pandemic

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The YWCA of Sweetwater County has received $5,000 from the COVID-19 Response & Recovery Fund to help cover expenses amid the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

“This grant opportunity wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work and dedication that the Wyoming Community Foundation team has towards building a better Wyoming,” Kayla Mannikko, YWCA Development Director said.

YWCA is a nonprofit organization serving Sweetwater County with services that include quality childcare and preschool; domestic violence and sexual assault prevention and support; as well as a financial empowerment education program. YWCAhas worked for over forty years to support victims of violence while educating the community on how to prevent violence. These grant funds will strengthen the work being done by YWCA.

The COVID-19 Fund provides rapid financial support to frontline nonprofits working with vulnerable populations to offset the impacts of the virus in their communities. YWCA of Sweetwater County will utilize these funds to help pay employees who have continued to work during this time, providing essential services to our community.

To learn more about YWCA of Sweetwater County or to donate, visit www.ywcasweetwater.org or contact Kayla Mannikko at 307-352-6635 Development@ywcasweetwater.org.