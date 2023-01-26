Wyoming Community Resilience Conversation to Take Place in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — The UW Malcolm Wallop Civic Engagement Program is hosting a series of Wyoming Community Resilience Conversations, and coming to Rock Springs on February 8.

The group wants to hear from Sweetwater County residents and their stories. These conversations are meant to engage community members in discussions of opportunities and barriers in education, employment, and community resilience. The conversations are built upon pictures, and accompanying narratives, that the UW Profiles in Wyoming Resilience Project received from a broad range of citizen and stakeholder voices from across Wyoming.

These conversations are built upon the UW Profiles in Wyoming Resilience Research Project, co-directed by faculty members Jean Garrison and Jason McConnell, of UW’s School of Politics, Public Affairs and International Studies. This project collected underrepresented community perspectives from a broad range of citizen and stakeholder voices, Garrison says.

The community conversations will be facilitated by McConnell.

“By gathering photos and people’s descriptions of these photos and hosting community conversations, we can develop profiles of our communities — based on local voices — and better inform state and local programming,” McConnell says. “This brings new voices to the effort to diversify and grow Wyoming’s economy, address workforce development and retention, and leverage educational/training programs to retain our talent and promote community resilience.”

One such conversation is scheduled to take place in Rock Springs on Wednesday, February 8, from 6-7 p.m. at the Rock Springs Library.