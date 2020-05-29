Wyoming Completes Over 23,000 COVID-19 Tests, 682 Positive, 642 Recovered, 15 deaths

CHEYENNE — As Wyoming continues to complete more COVID-19 Coronavirus tests, the number of positive confirmed cases also continues to increase.

The Wyoming Department of Health’s May 29 report shows, the state has completed 23,033 tests. Of those tests, 96.5 have tested positive for the virus, while 3.5 percent have not.

The state currently has 682 positive COVID-19 cases, 209 probable cases, 642 recovered cases and 15 deaths. The number of positive cases increased by 17, and the number of recoveries increased by eight, while the number of probable cases and deaths remained the same.

According to statistics from the WDH, Fremont County reported 12 of the 17 new positive COVID-19 cases.

All 23 counties have reported at least one confirmed COVID-19 positive case, with Weston being the last county to report a positive case, and did so earlier this week.

Sweetwater County

As of May 27, the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has completed 1,271 tests, with 1,254 being negative and 17 being positive.

Sweetwater County saw its 18th case on May 27, when a Rock Springs man, in his 50s, was notified he had contracted the virus. He is recovering at home and contact tracing efforts will continue.

So far, 15 lab-confirmed cases and eight probable cases have recovered from the virus.