Wyoming Completes Over 23,000 COVID-19 Tests, 682 Positive, 642 Recovered, 15 deaths

CHEYENNE — As Wyoming continues to complete more COVID-19 Coronavirus tests, the number of positive confirmed cases also continues to increase.
The Wyoming Department of Health’s May 29 report shows, the state has completed 23,033 tests. Of those tests, 96.5 have tested positive for the virus, while 3.5 percent have not.
The state currently has 682 positive COVID-19 cases, 209 probable cases, 642 recovered cases and 15 deaths. The number of positive cases increased by 17, and the number of recoveries increased by eight, while the number of probable cases and deaths remained the same.
According to statistics from the WDH, Fremont County reported 12 of the 17 new positive COVID-19 cases.
All 23 counties have reported at least one confirmed COVID-19 positive case, with Weston being the last county to report a positive case, and did so earlier this week.
Sweetwater County
As of May 27, the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has completed 1,271 tests, with 1,254 being negative and 17 being positive.
Sweetwater County saw its 18th case on May 27, when a Rock Springs man, in his 50s, was notified he had contracted the virus. He is recovering at home and contact tracing efforts will continue.
So far, 15 lab-confirmed cases and eight probable cases have recovered from the virus.
THE LATEST COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS NEWS & INFO FROM THE WYOMING DEPT. OF HEALTH
What to do if you feel sick: If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and are showing symptoms, like a temperature of 100 or greater or a cough, DO NOT go to the Emergency Room.
Please call your primary care provider or either Castle Rock Medical Center (Green River) at 307-872-4590 or Memorial Hospital’s Triage Line (Rock Springs) at 307-522-8523. The hotline is available 24/7.
Health professionals will be available to discuss your symptoms and address concerns regarding COVID-19 to determine if a visit or further testing is necessary.
Please follow these tips to slow the spread of this virus:
- Social Distancing – Stay 6 feet apart from others and
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds regularly. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue if you sneeze or cough and then throw the tissue away. If a tissue isn’t available, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched areas. For example: door knobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, tables, keyboards, phones, toilets, faucets and sinks.
- Avoid touching your mouth, eyes and nose with unwashed hands.
For current news, updates, closures and resources, please visit our COVID-19 Coronavirus page here.