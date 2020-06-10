Wyoming Completes Over 30,000 COVID-19 Tests

CHEYENNE — More than 30,000 COVID-19 Coronavirus tests have been completed in Wyoming so far, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

The WDH’s June 10 report shows, Wyoming has completed 30,587 tests. Of those tests, 15,825 were completed at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, while 14,762 were completed at private labs.

The state has 768 positive cases with 612 recovered, 212 probable cases with 192 recovered, and 18 deaths. The number of positive cases increased by eight, while the number of positive recovered patients increased by 12, the number of probable cases increased by two, while the number of probable case recoveries increased by three, and deaths increased by one.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The 18th COVID-19 related death was reported when an adult Fremont County woman died due to complications from the virus. The woman had previously been hospitalized and had known health conditions recognized as putting her at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19, the WDH stated.

According to the WDH’s website, Fremont County has had nine COVID-19 related deaths. Fremont has 264 positive cases with 199 recovered, and 32 probable cases with 19 recovered.

Sweetwater County

According to the WDH, Sweetwater County increased its COVID-19 positive case total by one. The County currently has 27 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases with 20 recovered, and eight probable cases with eight recovered.