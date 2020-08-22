Wyoming Completes over 96,000 COVID-19 Tests, 580 Active Cases

CHEYENNE — More than 96,000 COVID-19 Coronavirus tests have been completed in the state, and over the course of a week, 300 more COVID-19 positive cases were added to the state’s total.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health’s (WDH) August 21 report, the state has completed 96,701 tests. Of those tests, 96.8 percent have been negative, while 3.2 percent have been positive.

The state currently has 2,994 COVID-19 positive cases with 2,414 positive case recoveries for a total of 580 active cases, 530 probable cases with 450 probable recoveries and 37 deaths. Active cases are determined by subtracting the amount of recovered cases from the number of total cases.

The latest three deaths were reported today in Laramie County, Sublette County and Carbon County.

Since Monday, the state has seen an increase of 165 COVID-19 cases with 142 positive case recoveries, 23 active cases, 28 probable cases, 23 probable case recoveries and four deaths.

In the span of a week, the state has seen an increase of 300 positive cases, 192 positive case recoveries, 108 active cases, 41 probable cases, 31 probable recoveries and seven deaths.

Sweetwater County

For Sweetwater County, the WDH’s report shows there are 269 positive cases with 264 recoveries and 5 active cases, 16 probable cases and two deaths. So far, the county has completed 7,476 tests.

Since Monday, the county has seen an increase of seven COVID-19 positive cases, nine positive case recoveries, a decrease of two active cases, while probable cases and deaths remained the same.

Over one week’s time, the county saw an increase of 13 positive cases, 14 positive case recoveries and one probable case, a decrease of one active case, while deaths remained the same.