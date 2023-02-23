Wyoming Continues to Dig Out of Recent Snow Storm

Many highways and interstates are still closed.
WYDOT crews are working to cut back major drifts on I-80. This one is at mile marker 250 near Halleck Ridge. WYDOT photo

SWEEWATER COUNTY — Most of the highways and interstates remain closed today as crews from the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), county and city work to clear the roads.

Once again, most of the roads in and out of Rock Springs and Green River are closed including WY530, WY430, and WY28. US191 is closed from the Utah state line to Rock Springs and between Rock Springs and Pinedale.

Portions of Interstate 80 are still closed and as of 9 a.m. I-80 Eastbound is closed between the Utah state line and LaBarge Exit at milepost 83, both directions between Rock Springs and Laramie, and westbound between Cheyenne and Laramie.

Portions of Interstate 25 are also closed this morning. Estimated opening time for all of these closures is unknown at this time, however WYDOT crews will re-evaluate the situation this morning and provide more information later this morning. As most Wyomingites know, weather and road conditions change quickly, so be sure and check WYDOT’s website or call 511 for the latest road reports and updates.

As for local closures, click here. For a complete forecast, click here.

WYDOT Travel Map
Strouss Hill on I-80, WYDOT Webcam photo
Elk Mountain on I-80. WYDOT Webcam photo
Sand Draw area on US191, WYDOT Webcam photo
Red Canyon area on WY28, WYDOT webcam photo

Sweetwater County Area Closures & Late Starts: February 23, 2023

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff Today for Wyoming Sailor Killed at Pearl Harbor

Mostly Sunny With a High Near 18

SCSD No. 1 Schools Will Have Another Virtual School Day Thursday

