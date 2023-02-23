Wyoming Continues to Dig Out of Recent Snow Storm

SWEEWATER COUNTY — Most of the highways and interstates remain closed today as crews from the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), county and city work to clear the roads.

Once again, most of the roads in and out of Rock Springs and Green River are closed including WY530, WY430, and WY28. US191 is closed from the Utah state line to Rock Springs and between Rock Springs and Pinedale.

Portions of Interstate 80 are still closed and as of 9 a.m. I-80 Eastbound is closed between the Utah state line and LaBarge Exit at milepost 83, both directions between Rock Springs and Laramie, and westbound between Cheyenne and Laramie.

Portions of Interstate 25 are also closed this morning. Estimated opening time for all of these closures is unknown at this time, however WYDOT crews will re-evaluate the situation this morning and provide more information later this morning. As most Wyomingites know, weather and road conditions change quickly, so be sure and check WYDOT’s website or call 511 for the latest road reports and updates.

As for local closures, click here. For a complete forecast, click here.

WYDOT Travel Map

Strouss Hill on I-80, WYDOT Webcam photo

Elk Mountain on I-80. WYDOT Webcam photo

Sand Draw area on US191, WYDOT Webcam photo