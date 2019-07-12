Wyoming Council for Women Seeks Nominations for Woman Entrepreneur Award

CHEYENNE– The Wyoming Council for Women (WCW) is pleased to announce it will be accepting nominations between now and July 31, 2019 for the second annual Woman Entrepreneur Award.

Committee Chair, Jan Torres, talked about the Woman Entrepreneur Award and its importance in highlighting women’s roles in the state’s economy.

“We’re building on the success of the inaugural year of this award. Last year, the Women’s Council received nominations from around the state including Jackson, Gillette, Lander, Cheyenne, Buffalo, Rock Springs, Casper, and Wheatland,” Torres said. “Our winner, Kylah Bowers of Pinedale who owns and operates Altitude Drug, truly embodies the spirit of the award and the talent and passion that Wyoming women bring to our state’s economy.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Council developed the Woman Entrepreneur Award to recognize and support woman-owned businesses in Wyoming and increase attention to the contribution women make to Wyoming’s economy through unique, creative enterprises. Women in Wyoming who own businesses in operation for at least three years, whose products

provide a quantifiable service and generate a minimum of $5,000 in gross proceeds annually, are eligible for nomination.

The award recipient will be given her choice of $500 toward attendance at a conference related to business, her industry, or another form of professional development essential to her business development or $500 toward web-hosting for one year. The winner will also receive a recognition plaque.

To review the criteria and complete an online nomination form, visit the WWC website at: https://www.wyomingwomenscouncil.org/areas-of-impact. The Woman Entrepreneur Award directly supports the Business Council’s efforts to nurture and encourage Wyoming entrepreneurs.

About the Wyoming Council for Women

The Wyoming Council for Women is a 14-member council with representation from each of the nine judicial districts, four at-large members and one ex-officio member from the Wyoming Business Council. The Women’s Council has four areas of focus: employment practices, educational opportunities, home and community, and legal rights and responsibilities.

Members are appointed by the governor and work is funded by the Wyoming State Legislature. For more information, please visit www.wyomingwomenscouncil.org or www.facebook.com/WyoWomensCouncil/.