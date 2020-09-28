Wyoming COVID-19 Active Cases Approach 1,000, 3,908 Recoveries

CHEYENNE — The latest statistics from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) shows Wyoming’s number of COVID-19 Coronavirus active case count is nearing 1,000.

Active cases are determined by subtracting the amount of recovered cases from total positive COVID-19 cases. With the state seeing an increase of 708 COVID-19 positive cases in one week, while seeing 374 positive case recoveries in the same time frame, the number of active cases increased by 334 cases as a result.

The WDH September 27 report shows the state currently has 4,897 COVID-19 positive cases with 3,908 positive case recoveries for a total of 989 active cases, 857 probable cases with 705 probable recoveries and 50 deaths.

Since Friday, the state has seen an increase of 312 COVID-19 positive cases, 137 positive case recoveries, 175 active cases, 22 probable cases, and 26 probable recoveries, while deaths remained the same.

In one week, the state has seen an increase of 708 positive cases, 374 positive case recoveries, 334 active cases, 102 probable cases, 67 probable recoveries and one death.

The WDH’s report shows the state has completed 159,728 tests so far. Of these tests, 97 percent have been negative, while 3 percent have been positive.

Sweetwater County

Sweetwater County currently has 315 positive cases with 305 recoveries, 10 active cases, 19 probable cases, and two deaths.

Since Friday, the county saw an increase of two COVID-19 positive cases and five recoveries, a decrease of three active cases, while probable cases and deaths remained the same. So far, the county has completed 11,377 tests.

Sweetwater County School District No. 1 saw its second COVID-19 positive case when it was notified a student at the Rock Springs High School tested positive for the virus. At this time, no teachers or additional students are being quarantined as masks were worn properly if 6 feet of distancing could not be maintained in all the classes the student attended, the district stated.

Sublette County

Sublette County currently has 100 positive cases, 30 active cases, 69 recovered and 1 death.

Sublette County Public Health is reporting there are 70 people in isolation or quarantine in the Big Piney, Boulder, Cora, Daniel, and Pinedale areas.