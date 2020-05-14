Wyoming COVID-19 Positive and Probable Cases Increase Slightly

CHEYENNE — Even though the state completed about 200 more tests over the last day, Wyoming only saw a slight increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus cases.

The Wyoming Department of Health’s May 14 report shows Wyoming now has 529 positive COVID-19 cases, 172 probable cases, 487 recoveries and seven deaths.

The positive COVID-19 cases increased by six, while the probable cases increased by seven. The amount of recovered patients also saw a slight increase today with seven more reported recoveries.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

In a press release today, the WDH encouraged residents with COVID-19 symptoms to go get tested.

Dr. Alexia Harrist, State Health Officer and State Epidemiologist with WDH, said testing is more available now than at other points of the pandemic.

The most common symptoms being reported by Wyomingites are cough, fever, muscle aches, headache, runny nose, shortness of breath, chills, sore throat, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, loss of smell or taste, fatigue, and abdominal pain.

Of the cases reported so far, cough is the most common symptom with 63.5 percent of the patients reporting it, followed by fever with 54.1 percent, muscle aches at 53.1 percent and headache at 52.6 percent.

About 8.5 percent of the patients didn’t report any symptoms.

Sweetwater County

Sweetwater County currently has 15 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases. The latest case is a Rock Springs child. The parents were notified May 14 that the child had tested positive for the virus.

The boy is in good condition and continues to self-isolate at home, according to Sweetwater County Public Health. Public health is continuing contact tracing efforts to determine if the child is linked to other

Sweetwater County cases.

The 14th case is a Rock Springs teen. She was informed on May 13 that she had contracted the virus. The teen is in good condition and continues to self-isolate at home. It has been determined through contact tracing that the teen is connected to cases No. 11 and No. 13.