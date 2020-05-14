Wyoming COVID-19 Positive and Probable Cases Increase Slightly

CHEYENNE — Even though the state completed about 200 more tests over the last day, Wyoming only saw a slight increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus cases.
The Wyoming Department of Health’s May 14 report shows Wyoming now has 529 positive COVID-19 cases, 172 probable cases, 487 recoveries and seven deaths.
The positive COVID-19 cases increased by six, while the probable cases increased by seven. The amount of recovered patients also saw a slight increase today with seven more reported recoveries.
In a press release today, the WDH encouraged residents with COVID-19 symptoms to go get tested.
Dr. Alexia Harrist, State Health Officer and State Epidemiologist with WDH, said testing is more available now than at other points of the pandemic.
The most common symptoms being reported by Wyomingites are cough, fever, muscle aches, headache, runny nose, shortness of breath, chills, sore throat, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, loss of smell or taste, fatigue, and abdominal pain.
Of the cases reported so far, cough is the most common symptom with 63.5 percent of the patients reporting it, followed by fever with 54.1 percent, muscle aches at 53.1 percent and headache at 52.6 percent.
About 8.5 percent of the patients didn’t report any symptoms.
Sweetwater County
Sweetwater County currently has 15 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases. The latest case is a Rock Springs child. The parents were notified May 14 that the child had tested positive for the virus.
The boy is in good condition and continues to self-isolate at home, according to Sweetwater County Public Health. Public health is continuing contact tracing efforts to determine if the child is linked to other
Sweetwater County cases.
The 14th case is a Rock Springs teen. She was informed on May 13 that she had contracted the virus. The teen is in good condition and continues to self-isolate at home. It has been determined through contact tracing that the teen is connected to cases No. 11 and No. 13.
THE LATEST COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS NEWS & INFO FROM THE WYOMING DEPT. OF HEALTH
What to do if you feel sick: If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and are showing symptoms, like a temperature of 100 or greater or a cough, DO NOT go to the Emergency Room.
Please call your primary care provider or either Castle Rock Medical Center (Green River) at 307-872-4590 or Memorial Hospital’s Triage Line (Rock Springs) at 307-522-8523. The hotline is available 24/7.
Health professionals will be available to discuss your symptoms and address concerns regarding COVID-19 to determine if a visit or further testing is necessary.
Please follow these tips to slow the spread of this virus:
- Social Distancing – Stay 6 feet apart from others and
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds regularly. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue if you sneeze or cough and then throw the tissue away. If a tissue isn’t available, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched areas. For example: door knobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, tables, keyboards, phones, toilets, faucets and sinks.
- Avoid touching your mouth, eyes and nose with unwashed hands.
For current news, updates, closures and resources, please visit our COVID-19 Coronavirus page here.