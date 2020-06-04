Wyoming COVID-19 Positive Case Recoveries up by 18

CHEYENNE — Wyoming saw another big increase in the amount of recovered COVID-19 Coronavirus positive patients.
According to the Wyoming Department of Health’s COVID-19 June 4 update, the state has 709 positive COVID-19 cases with 562 of those cases recovered, 212 probable cases with 173 of those recovered and 17 deaths.
The number of COVID-19 positive cases increased by six, while the number of positive case recoveries increased by 18. The number of probable cases remained the same, but three more probable cases have recovered.
So far, the state has completed 26,777 tests, of those tests 14,464 were completed at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 12,312 were completed at commercial labs, while one test was completed by the Center’s For Disease Control.
Sweetwater County
Sweetwater County currently has 24 COVID-19 positive cases, while 17 lab-confirmed cases and all 8 probable cases have recovered.
According to the Sweetwater County Department of Health, four of the cases were reported on May 30, while the two cases were reported on June 3. All of the current cases are in stable or good condition and recovering at home. Contract tracing will continue.
The county’s department of heath wants residents to remain vigilant and continue to wash their hands, social distance and wear face coverings to prevent the spread.
What to do if you feel sick: If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and are showing symptoms, please call your primary care provider or seek medical attention.
Please follow these tips to slow the spread of this virus:
- Social Distancing – Stay 6 feet apart from others and
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds regularly. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue if you sneeze or cough and then throw the tissue away. If a tissue isn’t available, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched areas. For example: door knobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, tables, keyboards, phones, toilets, faucets and sinks.
- Avoid touching your mouth, eyes and nose with unwashed hands.
