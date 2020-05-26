Wyoming COVID-19 Report: 648 Positive Cases, 607 Recoveries, 13 deaths

CHEYENNE — While Wyoming saw a huge increase in the amount of recoveries over the past few days, the state also saw its 13th death when a second COVID-19 Coronavirus patient died in Washakie County.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health’s (WDH) May 26 report, the state has completed 21,300 tests. Currently, the state has 648 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 202 probable cases, 607 recovered, and 13 deaths.

Over the long Memorial Day weekend, the number of confirmed cases increased by 40 since Friday, while the number of probable cases increased by seven, the amount of recoveries increased by 56, and one more death was reported.

Washakie County, has gone from 13 positive cases and three probable cases to 28 positive cases and five probable cases in a week. The county also saw its second death today.

According to the WDH, an older man, who had been hospitalized and who previously tested positive for COVID-19, died. The man was a resident of a Washakie County long-term care facility identified earlier as experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19. Two residents have now died in connection with this outbreak. Testing has so far has identified 12 cases among residents and nine among facility staff.

According to the May 26 Washakie County Daily Situation Report, the outbreak has occurred at the Worland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Sweetwater County

The WDH’s Statewide COVID-19 Dashboard, shows Sweetwater County has completed 1,311 tests, with 17 confirmed positive cases, eight probable cases, 68 contacts, and zero deaths.

The WDH is reporting 16 confirmed positive and all eight probable cases in Sweetwater have recovered.

Sweetwater County’s 17th and latest case was confirmed on May 19 when a Green River man, in his 30s, was notified he had tested positive for COVID-19. He is in stable condition and continues to self-isolate at home.