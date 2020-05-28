Wyoming COVID-19 Report: 667 Positive Cases, 634 Recovered, 15 Deaths

CHEYENNE — Wyoming saw its 15th COVID-19 Coronavirus related death and an increase of about 14 positive cases today.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health’s May 28 report, the state has 667 COVID-19 positive cases, 209 probable cases, 634 recovered cases and 15 deaths. The state also saw two more probable cases, and the amount of recovered cases increased by 10.

The 15th death was reported in Natrona County today. According to the Casper-Natrona County Department of Health, a man, in his 70s, died on May 26 as a result of complications with the COVID-19 Coronavirus. The man was a resident of a local long-term care facility and tested positive for the virus on May 20.

He was briefly a resident at Lifecare in Casper and was later hospitalized at Wyoming Medical Center, where he died. His death and exposure is not believed to be connected to his time at either facility and at this time is believed to be an isolated incident.

So far, the four of the most recent deaths have come from residents living in nursing homes.

The WHD reported earlier this week that three residents have now died in connection with a nursing-home outbreak at a Washakie County long-term care facility. Testing has identified 12 cases among residents and 10 among facility staff.

The Washakie County Daily report states the outbreak occurred at the Worland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Sweetwater County

Sweetwater County saw its 18th case on May 27, when a Rock Springs man, in his 50s, was notified he had contracted the virus. He is recovering at home, according to Sweetwater County Health Officer Dr. Jean Stachon. Contact tracing efforts will continue.

Fifteen lab-confirmed cases and eight probable cases have recovered from the virus.