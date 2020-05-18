Wyoming COVID-19 Update: Positive Cases Increase to 577, 504 Recovered, 10 Confirmed Deaths

CHEYENNE — Since Friday, Wyoming has added three more confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus related deaths and 36 more confirmed positive cases to its total.
According to the Wyoming Department of Heath’s May 18 report, Wyoming currently has 577 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 189 probable, 504 recovered and 10 deaths. Since Friday, the amount of deaths increased by three, while the number of positive cases increased by 36, probable cases increased by 14, and recoveries increased by eight.
The eighth death was an older Fremont County woman who was hospitalized and previously identified as COVID-19 patient. The woman had existing conditions that put her at higher risk of serious illness related to the virus, the WDH states.
The ninth and 10th deaths, which occurred in Colorado in March and April, were reported May 18 after the Wyoming’s Vital Statistics Services Office was notified. An older woman from Carbon County, who had existing conditions that put her at higher risk of serious illness related to the virus, died in late April. An older man from Laramie County also died in late March, but it is unclear whether he had higher risk-related conditions. Neither had been included previously in Wyoming’s case count.
“The recent death of a member of the Northern Arapaho tribe and the two additional deaths that occurred in March and April are sad reminders of the serious, ongoing impact of COVID-19,” Governor Mark Gordon said. “My thoughts are with each of these individuals’ families. I want to urge all Wyoming residents to continue taking the necessary steps to minimize the spread of this virus.”
“When Wyoming residents pass away in another state from a disease such as COVID-19, it is a widely accepted practice to track those deaths based on the location of the person’s permanent residence,” Guy Beaudoin, WDH deputy state registrar, said.
Also reported over the weekend was the discovery of several COVID-19 positive cases at the Worland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. So far, five staff members and four residents have been identified at the long-term care facility in Washakie County. Lab testing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory confirmed most of the known cases, with more results pending.
Sweetwater County
Sweetwater County saw a change over the weekend, when a Rock Springs man tested positive for COVID-19, taking the county’s total to 16 cases and seven probable.
On May 16, the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County was notified by private lab that a Rock Springs man in his 50s tested positive for the virus. He is in good condition and is isolating at home, according to Sweetwater County Public Health.
