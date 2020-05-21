Wyoming COVID-19 Update: Positive Cases Pass 600, 12 Deaths Reported, 546 Recovered

CHEYENNE — Wyoming saw another increase in its amount of COVID-19 Coronavirus confirmed positive cases and one more confirmed COVID-19 death today.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health’s May 21 report, the state currently has 608 positive cases, 193 probable, 546 recovered and 12 deaths. Both the positive cases and recoveries saw an increase in 12 today, while probable cases increased by two and one more death was added.

The 12th death was a Washakie County nursing-home resident who had previously been identified as a COVID-19 positive case. Washakie County had three more confirmed positive cases today, taking its total to 16 positive cases and four probable.

Platte County reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case, which leaves only one county, Weston, without a reported case.

Even though the state continues to ease COVID-19 restrictions, both Dr. Alexia Harrist, Wyoming State Health Officer, and Governor Mark Gordon continue to stress the importance of wearing face coverings amid the continuing pandemic.

Governor Gordon also encouraged residents to look at the WDH’s Statewide COVID-19 Dashboard, which tracks metrics that are being used to adjust public-health orders. The statewide dashboard has been unchanged since April 28, with Wyoming stabilizing in five of six metrics. Those five metrics considered stable include the percentage of new cases attributed to community spread, the percentage of all tests that are positive, the total COVID-19 admissions reported by hospitals, the total hospital bed availability and the total ICU availability. The area of concern is the amount of new cases being reported.

County-level COVID-19 data is also available on the Wyoming Department of Health website. According to the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard, Sweetwater County has completed 1,273 tests, with 17 confirmed positive cases, 8 probable cases, 68 contacts and zero deaths.

Sweetwater County’s 17th case was confirmed on May 19 when a Green River man, in his 30s, was notified he had tested positive for COVID-19. He is in stable condition and continues to self-isolate at home.