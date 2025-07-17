Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls Shine in First-Go at NHSFR

ROCK SPRINGS — The nation’s best high school rodeo athletes opened competition Sunday at the National High School Finals Rodeo, and Wyoming’s own made an early mark on the leaderboard, with several locals still in striking distance of the top after the first go.

Boulder’s Kloe Nichols, the reigning state champion in barrel racing, clocked a 17.742 in the first go-round. That time put her 28th overall after day one, less than a second behind leader Brooke Diedrichs of South Dakota, who set the pace with a blazing 17.158.

In the team roping pen, Big Piney cousins Cael and Hays Espenscheid showed why they entered Nationals as Wyoming’s top team ropers. The duo turned in a strong 7.55-second run in the first go, placing them fifth overall and just behind fellow Wyoming team Hadley Thompson and Asa Pixley, who sit second with a 7.27. The Espenscheids’ steady run has them positioned well heading into the second go.

Green River steer wrestler Teague Goodman also delivered a solid start. His time of 8.37 seconds placed him 17th in the opening round, keeping him within striking distance.

Big Piney’s Kaleb Miller, who qualified in both boys cutting and reined cow horse, scored 199 in cutting and 283 in reined cow horse, leaving him in 41st and 33rd place, respectively. Lyman’s Annalene France, competing under Idaho in pole bending, posted a 21.581 to open her Nationals week, which was good for 57th.

Rock Springs sharpshooter Isaac Frandsen wrapped up his light rifle long go Tuesday, finishing 73rd overall. He shot 108 prone, 79 standing and 88 kneeling for an individual total of 275 with three center shots. Frandsen also qualified in trap shooting and their first event is tomorrow morning at 8 a.m.

Wyoming Highlights Beyond Sweetwater County

Wyoming’s delegation had bright spots throughout the opening rounds. In bull riding, Cheyenne’s Brenson Bartlett sits third after an 82-point ride, just four points off the leader. Cody’s Owen Monfeldt also cracked the top 15 with a 75-point effort.

Big Horn’s Bleu Butler impressed in goat tying, tying for third with a quick 6.97-second run. Gillette’s Rhame Hicks wasn’t far behind in 12th at 7.21.

Bareback riders Tyson Schmelzle of Gillette and Trenton Rogers of Laramie placed sixth and 13th, respectively. In breakaway roping, Yoder’s Hadley Thompson opened with a 2.95 to sit 11th and later teamed up with Pixley to take second in team roping. Newcastle’s Emeree Tavegie cracked the top five in pole bending with a 20.196, and Gillette’s Abby Millburg-Holcomb is 10th after her 20.582.

Competition continues all week at the Sweetwater Events Complex, with the short go set for Saturday evening. First-place finishers in each event will take home national titles and a piece of rodeo history.

Check out some photos from some of the first go events below.